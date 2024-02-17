Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Wild 

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato made changes to the lines during Friday’s practice at KeyBank Center ahead of Saturday’s matchup with the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center.

The changes saw Peyton Krebs move in between Zach Benson and JJ Peterka, in an opportunity for him to take on a more offensive role.

Granato said the decision was based on Krebs’ recent play and the ability to put Alex Tuch back alongside Jeff Skinner and Tage Thompson while sliding Dylan Cozens in to center Jordan Greenway and Casey Mittelstadt.

Granato referenced Krebs’ game against Florida on Thursday as a night that depicted what the young forward can do with his patience and confidence with the puck.

“You watch the highlights of elite, skilled maneuvers, it’s usually the defender makes the first move, and the offensive guy has the patience to wait him out and then skill to counter that move,” Granato said. “And Peyton has a lot more of that in his game. There’s a lot more patience and poise and presence in his game. He’s a slippery guy when he gets the other defender to bite first.”