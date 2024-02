Buffalo Sabres (25-27-4) at Columbus Blue Jackets (18-27-10)

Friday, February 23 at 7 p.m.

The Buffalo Sabres will look for their second win in a row when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Friday, closing out their two-game road trip.

The Sabres opened the trip with a 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. Read about the victory in the postgame report.