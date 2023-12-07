Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Bruins

Forward Eric Robinson will make his Sabres debut in Boston.

buf_ericrobinson_gamepreview
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

BOSTON – Eric Robinson is set to make his debut for the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night when the team takes on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. 

The Sabres acquired Robinson on Wednesday in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. 

Coach Don Granato said Robinson's size and strength were key in the decision to target him.

"Obviously, good size, plays a very direct, straight-line game. He's a natural competitor," Granato said. "I mean, he's full throttle compete to battles, to pucks. The size and strength on a puck are key and we think that’s a good addition for those reasons. And if I haven’t mentioned it, he’s very consistent in those areas.”

Don Granato addresses the media

The 6-foot-2, 211 pound forward skated on a line with captain Kyle Okposo and Peyton Krebs during the team’s morning skate and took reps on the penalty kill. Granato expects him to see time with the penalty-kill unit against the Bruins.

“I’ve had time to watch him on film and there’s not a lot we would want him to change within his game,” Granato said. “The character or attributes I just mentioned are key. They fit in very well with how we play and from a system standpoint, very well, watching him work and his reads and things like that.

“So, he’ll jump in right away in both situations. Five-on-five—I think he could hit the ground running, and power play and penalty kill.”

Thursday's pregame show on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

Here are five things to know ahead of puck drop.

1. The lineup

Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin did not take part in the Sabres' morning skate and will be a game-time decision, Granato announced. 

Dahlin is dealing with a lower-body injury and missed Wednesday's practice at KeyBank Center, but did make the trip to Boston. 

"He'll be a game-time decision as we monitor through the day," Granato said. "I'll talk to the medical team now, but I mentioned yesterday some maintenace, and that continues today. So, we'll see where he's at game time." 

In Dahlin's absence, Owen Power took his place on the Sabres' top power-play unit while Henri Jokiharju ran the second unit. 

Here's how the forwards lined up during morning skate as the defensemen rotated pairs:

53 Jeff Skinner - 37 Casey Mittelstadt - 72 Tage Thompson

9 Zach Benson - 24 Dylan Cozens - 77 JJ Peterka

71 Victor Olofsson - 17 Tyson Jost - 63 Isak Rosen

50 Eric Robinson - 19 Peyton Krebs - 21 Kyle Okposo

2. Robinson's first skate

Robinson has appeared in 266 career NHL games, tallying 82 points (38+44) over the course of seven seasons with Columbus.

The forward expressed his excitement to join the Sabres after his first skate with the team this morning.

“I was really excited to be joining a team with a lot of skill and a lot of good players,” he said. “It was an exciting moment. Obviously, a bit of a whirlwind of a day. But yeah, just getting here today and meeting everyone, it’s been great.”

Robinson will look to make an impact right away through his skating and speed.

"My number one asset is my skating and my speed," he said. "So, try and use that all over the ice to, you know, be effective on the forecheck, like you said, and kind of good in all aspects of the game."

Eric Robinson addresses the media

3. In the crease

Goaltender Devon Levi was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate and is expected to start in goal against the Bruins.

Levi will make his first start since being reassigned to the Rochester Americans on Nov. 28. The 21-year-old was recalled from the Rochester on Tuesday as Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is unavailable due to illness.

“It’s different circumstances—we don’t have Upie. We don’t have three (goalies) right now until he’s recovered,” Granato said after practice Wednesday. “But this is part of the unknown. Having to deal with the unknown better every day is part of advancement in a player’s career. Adapting right away to a challenge that’s unforeseen or unpredictable. And that's what he was in when he got the call yesterday when Upie came in and was a no-go."

4. Clifton's return to Boston

Defenseman Connor Clifton will make his first appearance at TD Garden as part of the visiting team after signing a three-year contract with the Sabres on July 1.

Clifton, 28, appeared in 232 regular-season games and 46 playoff contests for the Bruins over his first five NHL seasons.

Following Wednesday’s practice, Clifton reflected on what it will be like to return to Boston.

“I think it’s a good challenge for the group,” he said. “Obviously, they’re the top of the league and, you know, we’re trying to grind our way back to .500. So I think it’s definitely a challenge going into that building and playing them, but I think we’re excited for it.

“It’ll be different, for sure, but it will be good to be back.”

5. Scouting the Bruins

Boston currently sits atop the Atlantic Division standings with 37 points and a 17-4-3 record. The Bruins enter Thursday’s game on a three-game win streak after a 3-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.

David Pastrnak leads the team with 36 points (14+22) through 24 games, which is tied for fourth in the NHL. Brad Marchand, who is coming off of a hat trick against Columbus, has tallied 23 points (11+12) in 24 contests.

Goaltender Linus Ullmark is expected to start in net with Jeremy Swayman under the weather. Ullmark has posted eight wins in 12 starts and a .918 save percentage this season.

News Feed

how to watch buffalo sabres boston bruins december 7 2023

Game Night | Sabres at Bruins
buffalo sabres columbus blue jackets eric robinson trade 

Sabres acquire Robinson from Blue Jackets
buffalo sabres practice updates ukko-pekka luukkonen rasmus dahlin connor clifton

Luukkonen to miss game in Boston due to illness
buffalo sabres versus detroit red wings postgame report december 5 2023 sabres comeback effort falls short tage thompson jeff skinner kyle okposo don granato

Sabres' late surge falls short in loss to Red Wings
buffalo sabres detroit red wings at the horn recap highlights december 5 2023

At the Horn | Red Wings 5 - Sabres 3
buffalo sabres detroit red wings preview lineup injury updates tage thompson alex tuch

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Red Wings
buffalo sabres vs detroit red wings game night december 5 2023 how to watch players to watch things to know

Game Night | Sabres vs. Red Wings
buffalo sabres sharpen up this weeks top headlines december 4 2023 black and red third jerseys native american heritage night devon levi first ahl win

Sharpen Up | Sabres back in black and red third jerseys this Saturday
buffalo sabres nashville predators recap highlights victor olofsson dylan cozens

Sabres unable to overcome early deficit in loss to Predators
buffalo sabres vs nashville predators at the horn recap highlights postgame comments victor olofsson

At the Horn | Predators 2 - Sabres 1
buffalo sabres versus nashville predators game preview december 3 2023 injury updates expected goaltender peyton krebs point streak

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Predators
how to watch buffalo sabres game nashville predators december 3 2023

Game Night | Sabres vs. Predators
buffalo sabres at carolina hurricanes postgame report tyson jost casey mittelstadt peyton krebs dylan cozens 

Sabres' road trip ends with loss in Carolina
buffalo sabres at carolina hurricanes at the horn recap highlights postgame comments

At the Horn | Hurricanes 6 - Sabres 2
buffalo sabres carolina hurricanes preview lineup starting goaltender

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Hurricanes
buffalo sabres at carolina hurricanes game night how to watch players to watch kyle okposo 

Game Night | Sabres at Hurricanes
buffalo sabres 2024 iihf world junior championship preliminary roster updates 

Sabres prospects named to preliminary rosters for 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship 
buffalo sabres st. louis blues recap highlights zach benson rasmus dahlin

Sabres fall to Blues despite season-high shot total