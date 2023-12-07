Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Bruins

BOSTON – Eric Robinson is set to make his debut for the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night when the team takes on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

The Sabres acquired Robinson on Wednesday in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Coach Don Granato said Robinson's size and strength were key in the decision to target him.

"Obviously, good size, plays a very direct, straight-line game. He's a natural competitor," Granato said. "I mean, he's full throttle compete to battles, to pucks. The size and strength on a puck are key and we think that’s a good addition for those reasons. And if I haven’t mentioned it, he’s very consistent in those areas.”