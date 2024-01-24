At the Horn | Ducks 4 - Sabres 2

Buffalo drops the first game of a back-to-back set.

buf_atthehorn01242024
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres scored two goals in the third period 2:23 apart, but saw their late comeback effort fall short in a 4-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks inside Honda Center on Tuesday.

The Ducks led 3-0 before Jordan Greenway put the Sabres on the board with a power-play goal with 5:19 remaining. Captain Kyle Okposo tallied the Sabres’ second goal with goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen on the bench for the extra attacker with 2:56 to go before Anaheim scored an empty netter.

Jakob Silfverberg scored a pair of goals for the Ducks while Sam Carrick and Adam Henrique each added one. John Gibson stopped 28 of 30 shots to earn the victory.

Luukkonen made 32 saves in his sixth consecutive start for Buffalo. 

Jeff Skinner returned to the lineup after missing the previous five games due to an upper-body injury. He skated 18:17 in his return, recording a team-high four shots.

SCORING SUMMARY

Period 1, 5:51 – Jakob Silfverberg from Radko Gudas and Cam Fowler (1-0, ANA)

The Ducks struck first as Mason McTavish stole the puck in the neutral zone to lead the group down ice. Fowler carried the puck behind the net and fed Gudas for a one-timer from the point, which was deflected by Silfverberg in front of the net.

Period 2, 3:37 (PP) – Sam Carrick from Olen Zellweger and Troy Terry (2-0, ANA) 

Anaheim extended its lead 3:37 into the second with a power-play goal from Carrick. Luukkonen made the initial save on Zellweger’s wrist shot from the point, but Carrick batted the rebound out of the air and into the net to give the Ducks a 2-0 lead.

Period 2, 4:30 – Jakob Silfverberg from Mason McTavish (3-0, ANA) 

The Ducks scored again less than a minute later after the Sabres turned the puck over at center ice to send McTavish and Silfverberg on a 2-on-1. McTavish skated up the left wing and passed to Silfverberg, who tallied his second goal of the night from the low slot.

Period 3, 14:41 (PP) – Jordan Greenway from Rasmus Dahlin and Dylan Cozens (3-1, ANA)

After Gudas was assessed an interference penalty, the Sabres took advantage of the ensuing power play. Coach Don Granato pulled the goalie for the extra attacker to give Buffalo a 6-on-4 opportunity. Greenway deflected Dahlin's shot from the point to put the Sabres on the board.

Jordan Greenway scores 3rd period goal

Period 3, 17:04 – Kyle Okposo from Tage Thompson and Jordan Greenway (3-2, ANA)

Buffalo scored again less than three minutes later as Luukkonen went to the bench. Thompson fed Okposo in the slot to bring the Sabres within one goal.

Kyle Okposo brings the Sabres within one

Period 3, 18:51 (EN) – Adam Henrique from Frank Vatrano and Cam Fowler (4-2, ANA)

Henrique put the finishing touches on the game with an empty-net goal with 1:09 remaining.

HIGHLIGHTS

Highlights from Sabres at Ducks

UP NEXT

The road trip continues as the Sabres play the back half of the back-to-back set Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 10 p.m. with puck drop slated for 10:30. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

