At the Horn | Ducks 4 - Sabres 2

The Buffalo Sabres scored two goals in the third period 2:23 apart, but saw their late comeback effort fall short in a 4-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks inside Honda Center on Tuesday.

The Ducks led 3-0 before Jordan Greenway put the Sabres on the board with a power-play goal with 5:19 remaining. Captain Kyle Okposo tallied the Sabres’ second goal with goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen on the bench for the extra attacker with 2:56 to go before Anaheim scored an empty netter.

Jakob Silfverberg scored a pair of goals for the Ducks while Sam Carrick and Adam Henrique each added one. John Gibson stopped 28 of 30 shots to earn the victory.

Luukkonen made 32 saves in his sixth consecutive start for Buffalo.

Jeff Skinner returned to the lineup after missing the previous five games due to an upper-body injury. He skated 18:17 in his return, recording a team-high four shots.