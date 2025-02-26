At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Ducks 2

Henri Jokiharju's game-winning goal completed a 3rd-period comeback.

At the Horn
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Henri Jokiharju’s goal with 10:29 remaining capped a furious third-period comeback by the Buffalo Sabres in their 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

The win was Buffalo’s sixth straight at home, second in a row since returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off break, and sixth in their last seven games overall.

The Sabres trailed 2-0 entering the third period despite possessing a 17-12 lead in shots. JJ Peterka scored to put them on the board early in the period, followed quickly by the tying goal from Alex Tuch. Dylan Cozens assisted on all three Sabres goals.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 16 saves to earn the win in goal.

Mason McTavish and Leo Carlsson scored goals for the Ducks, who entered the game 7-1-1 in their last nine contests. Lukas Dostal allowed three goals on 35 shots.

HOW IT HAPPENED

First Period

The Sabres largely controlled the opening 20 minutes, earning lopsided advantages in 5-on-5 shot attempts (22-5) and scoring chances (10-1).

The Ducks scored first, however, thanks to a series of penalties called 53 seconds apart against Jordan Greenway and Rasmus Dahlin, respectively. McTavish cashed in on the 5-on-3 power play for his eighth goal in the last 11 games.

Buffalo was unable to capitalize on its own opportunities – six of which came in high-danger areas, according to Natural Stat Trick. The chances included a pair of shots that rung the post from Jack Quinn and Dahlin.

Second Period

Anaheim doubled its lead on a power-play goal from Carlsson, which he scored with 16 seconds remaining on an early hooking penalty against Tuch.

The Sabres were unsuccessful on their own power-play opportunity later in the period.

Third Period

A forward-line shakeup paid immediate dividends to start the third, with the Sabres generating multiple scoring chances before Peterka – who moved to a line with Cozens and Quinn – finally put them on the board 1:56 into the period.

Tuch, now on a line with Greenway and Tage Thompson, tied the game less than four minutes later. The goal was the end product of a long shift spent in the Anaheim zone, fueled heavily by the offensive movement of Dahlin and Bowen Byram. Tuch finally sent a shot off of Dostal’s back, then wrapped around to poke it over the goal line.

Jokiharju added with the go-ahead goal with 10:29 remaining, squeezing a shot from the right circle over Dostal’s shoulder.

The Sabres outshot the Ducks 19-5 in the period.

JJ Peterka scores third period goal

Alex Tuch ties the game at 2-2

Henri Jokiharju gives the Sabres a 3-2 lead

PHOTO GALLERIES

POSTGAME SOUND

Lindy Ruff addresses the media

Dylan Cozens addresses the media

Alex Tuch addresses the media

UP NEXT

The Sabres visit the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Thursday. Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.

News Feed

Start time for game vs. Oilers on March 10 changed to 7 p.m.

Sabres vs. Ducks | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Practice Report | Maintenance days for Tuch and Zucker

Sabres announce special food and beverage offerings for Black History Celebration on Feb. 25

Injuries and transactions | Tuch, Zucker play in win over Ducks

Buffalo welcomes back women's hockey for PWHL Takeover Tour

'Continue to build' | Sabres return from break with emphatic 8-goal performance vs. Rangers

At the Horn | Sabres 8 - Rangers 2

Sabres vs. Rangers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Practice Report | Dahlin, Jokiharju return as Sabres resume play at full strength

Prospects Report | How young talent has helped propel Amerks to 1st place under Michael Leone

Ryan Miller's 'Catwalk for Charity' event returns on April 10

“Be the change” | Black hockey flourishes in Harlem, N.Y.

Practice Report | Luukkonen returns as Sabres look ahead to stretch run

Practice Report | Thompson talks 4 Nations as Sabres return from break

4 Nations ‘a dream come true’ for Rasmus Dahlin

'A unique experience for me' | Jokiharju soaks in 4 Nations Face-Off

Sabres at 4 Nations | How to watch, schedule, and updated results