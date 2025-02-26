At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Ducks 2

Henri Jokiharju’s goal with 10:29 remaining capped a furious third-period comeback by the Buffalo Sabres in their 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

The win was Buffalo’s sixth straight at home, second in a row since returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off break, and sixth in their last seven games overall.

The Sabres trailed 2-0 entering the third period despite possessing a 17-12 lead in shots. JJ Peterka scored to put them on the board early in the period, followed quickly by the tying goal from Alex Tuch. Dylan Cozens assisted on all three Sabres goals.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 16 saves to earn the win in goal.

Mason McTavish and Leo Carlsson scored goals for the Ducks, who entered the game 7-1-1 in their last nine contests. Lukas Dostal allowed three goals on 35 shots.