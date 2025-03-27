Vote now for the 2024-25 Rick Martin Memorial Award 

For the fifth consecutive season, Buffalo Sabres fans can vote for the Rick Martin Memorial Award. “The Rico” is presented annually to the player fans believe best embodies what it means to be a Buffalo Sabre.

Which player best demonstrates on-ice excellence, resilience and dedication to the community? Visit Sabres.com/Rico to cast your vote now.

The first round of voting runs from March 27 to April 2.

The top three vote getters will advance to a final round from April 7 to April 11, and the winner will be announced on Fan Appreciation Night on April 17.

Few players left as large an impact on the Buffalo Sabres franchise as Rick Martin. The two-time 50-goal scorer played 10 seasons in Buffalo and remained an active member of the community until his death in 2011.

"Rico" played 681 games for the Sabres (3rd in franchise history) with 382 goals (2nd) and 695 points (3rd). His No. 7 hangs from the rafters alongside Gilbert Perreault and the late Rene Robert, his linemates on the famed French Connection.

The award is presented by the Sabres' Gold Ring Partners: KeyBank, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, and LECOM.

Alex Tuch won the Rick Martin Memorial Award for a second straight year in 2023-24, while Rasmus Dahlin and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen were the other finalists.