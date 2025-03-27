Vote now for the 2024-25 Rick Martin Memorial Award 

The first round of voting will close on April 2 at 11:59 p.m.

SMKT-2332_Rick Martin Memorial Award - First Round Promo_VB
By Buffalo Sabres
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

For the fifth consecutive season, Buffalo Sabres fans can vote for the Rick Martin Memorial Award. “The Rico” is presented annually to the player fans believe best embodies what it means to be a Buffalo Sabre.

Which player best demonstrates on-ice excellence, resilience and dedication to the community? Visit Sabres.com/Rico to cast your vote now.

The first round of voting runs from March 27 to April 2.

The top three vote getters will advance to a final round from April 7 to April 11, and the winner will be announced on Fan Appreciation Night on April 17.

Few players left as large an impact on the Buffalo Sabres franchise as Rick Martin. The two-time 50-goal scorer played 10 seasons in Buffalo and remained an active member of the community until his death in 2011.

"Rico" played 681 games for the Sabres (3rd in franchise history) with 382 goals (2nd) and 695 points (3rd). His No. 7 hangs from the rafters alongside Gilbert Perreault and the late Rene Robert, his linemates on the famed French Connection.

The award is presented by the Sabres' Gold Ring Partners: KeyBank, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, and LECOM.

Alex Tuch won the Rick Martin Memorial Award for a second straight year in 2023-24, while Rasmus Dahlin and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen were the other finalists.

News Feed

Sabres in the NCAA Tournament | Schedule, results, and how to watch

“Raise our personal standard” | Ruff and Adams outline path to Sabres’ improvement

Sabres vs. Penguins | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Sabrehood Sisterhood “Hockey Talk and Walk” includes sports performance panel, locker room tour, and more

Sabres take down Senators in special night for Ruff, Bernard-Docker

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Senators 2

Sabres sign forward Kopff to 2-year contract

Injuries and transactions | Lafferty doubtful Thursday

Sabres vs. Senators | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Sabres, Bills announce Give 716 Day for 2025

Happy homecomings for Kozak, Reimer lead Sabres to win over Jets

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Jets 3

Sabres unable to overcome 2nd-period mistakes in Minnesota

At the Horn | Wild 4 - Sabres 1

Sabres at Wild | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Sabres to host Sporting Goods Equipment Drive from March 24 to 28 

Sabres fall in first visit to Utah

At the Horn | Utah Hockey Club 5 - Sabres 2