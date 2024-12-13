2025 NHL Draft notebook: Fiddler benefitting from dual citizenship

17-year-old defenseman has represented both USA, Canada on international stage

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

The 2025 NHL Draft will be held in June at a site to be determined. NHL.com will take a closer look at some of the draft-eligible players to watch. This week, a profile of defenseman Blake Fiddler with Edmonton of the Western Hockey League.

Blake Fiddler may have the benefit of dual citizenship with Canada and the United States, but he has his sights set on making a positive impression at USA Hockey's final evaluation camp next week for possible inclusion in the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The 17-year-old defenseman with Edmonton of the Western Hockey League was raised in Frisco, Texas, while his father, Vernon, was playing for the Dallas Stars. He has dual citizenship due to the fact his father is Canadian.

"Obviously, I'm American, but I've played both sides," Fiddler said. "I'm in a unique position but grew up in the U.S. and played in the U.S. pretty much my whole life so I think I kind of made that decision."

It was only a month ago Fiddler was serving as an alternate captain for the Canadian Hockey League in the inaugural CHL USA Prospects Challenge in London and Oshawa, Ontario. He was the only United States-born player on the CHL roster.

He also was captain for the United States at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup after playing for Canada White at the 2023 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

He'll now join 28 other players and nine other defensemen at USA Hockey selection camp on Dec. 16-17 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan, with the hope of becoming one of the 23 skaters chosen to represent his country in the 2025 WJC in Ottawa.

"There's always some fun banter in the room with the guys but I think we understand that by playing for both countries, it just goes to show how coveted he is as a player and as a kid," Oil Kings coach Luke Pierce said. "Everybody wants him in their locker room. He makes your team, your group, better. I know how proud Blake is ... growing up and playing hockey in Texas and what that means to him. I think he's obviously proud of his Canadian roots as well, but a majority of his time was spent in the U.S., and we respect that."

Fiddler was the No. 1 pick by Edmonton in the 2022 WHL U.S. prospects draft while starring for the Dallas Stars Elite under-14 team in the Tier 1 Elite Hockey League.

"I think there's a little bit of pressure (as the No. 1 pick) but I'm pretty good at kind of canceling out the outside noise and just having fun with it and playing my game," Fiddler said. "That's when I'm at my best.

"I'm a strong skater for my size (6-foot-4, 209 pounds), so when I'm using my legs, that's when I'm at my best. I use my legs to defend in the D-zone, defend the rush against. I produce offense by joining and leading the rush, closing up plays down low, boxing out hard, and it starts in the D-zone for me."

Fiddler ranks first among Edmonton defensemen with four goals and is tied for second with 12 points. He plays a top pairing role alongside 20-year-old Josh Mori and averages more than 21 minutes of ice time per game. He also plays penalty kill and is a part of the second power-play unit.

"I think on power play, his scoring ability from the flank is probably more prevalent than it is as at top but again, young player, lots of room for development and growth there," Pierce said. "Penalty kill is an area I think he's certainly grown and improved in this year. He takes a lot of pride in that part of the game."

Vernon Fiddler, an undrafted forward who spent 14 seasons in the NHL with the Stars, Nashville Predators, Phoenix Coyotes and New Jersey Devils, was respected for his work on the penalty kill. Vernon had 21 shorthanded points (12 goals, nine assists) in 877 NHL games.

"I played forward until I was around 10 or 11 years old and then I made the transition to defense," Blake said. "I think we were low on defensemen and I just kind of started playing ever since and I loved it. I saw the ice and was given more ice time and, at that age, all you wanted was to be on the ice as much as you could.

"I think what I probably remember most about my dad playing was his compete level and his will to win. He brought that level of edge out there and I think that's something I bring to the ice."

Blake Fiddler is an A-rated skater on NHL Central Scouting's players to watch list and a projected first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

"Fiddler has an excellent set of physical tools and can handle and transport the puck," Central Scouting's Tim Campbell said. "He's a playmaker from the blue line who can get shots through but also jump down and create scoring chances. He has the puck on his stick often and handles it with good composure in all situations."

PROSPECTS ON THE RADAR (listed alphabetically)

Logan Hensler, D, Wisconsin (NCAA): Hensler (6-2, 192), an A rated skater on NHL Central Scouting's players to watch list, has six assists and 11 blocked shots in 15 games as a freshman with the Badgers. The 18-year-old Woodbury, Minnesota, native had 32 points (four goals, 28 assists) and a plus-19 rating in 61 games with USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 team last season and will participate in USA Hockey's selection camp next week for possible inclusion in the 2025 WJC.

Dmitri Isayev, LW, Yekaterinburg (RUS): The 17-year-old, who plays his off-wing as a right-handed shot, has 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) in 23 games with Yekaterinburg in Russia's minor hockey league. He had no points in two games with the senior club in the Kontinental Hockey League. Isayev (5-9, 148) was promoted to a B from a C rating on Central Scouting's players to watch list on Nov. 20.

"I think Dmitri is the closest version of a Matvei Michkov, Ivan Demidov-style player among this year's prospects in Russia," Director of European Scouting Jukka-Pekka Vuorinen said. "He's a smallish, agile skater with a quick first step, which helps him in tight areas where he can create separation or close gaps. He has a great set of hands, works hard, is a great playmaker and pops on the power play."

Ashton Schultz, C, Chicago (USHL): The 18-year-old right-hand shot was upgraded to a B rating and potential second-round pick from a C rating by Central Scouting on Nov. 20. Schultz (5-11, 180) has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) and six power-play points (two goals, four assists) in 22 games. Chicago acquired Schultz, along with a seventh-round pick in the 2025 USHL Phase 1 draft, in a trade with Sioux Falls for forward Ben Wilmott, two draft picks and a conditional pick on Sept. 30. He's committed to the University of North Dakota in 2025-26.

"He has a very high skill set and excellent hockey sense," Central Scouting's Pat Cullen said. "He made the decision to stay in Chicago instead of returning to Minnetonka high school for his senior season which must have been a difficult decision to make."

