2025 NHL Draft notebook: Fiddler benefitting from dual citizenship

The 2025 NHL Draft will be held in June at a site to be determined. NHL.com will take a closer look at some of the draft-eligible players to watch. This week, a profile of defenseman Blake Fiddler with Edmonton of the Western Hockey League.

Blake Fiddler may have the benefit of dual citizenship with Canada and the United States, but he has his sights set on making a positive impression at USA Hockey's final evaluation camp next week for possible inclusion in the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The 17-year-old defenseman with Edmonton of the Western Hockey League was raised in Frisco, Texas, while his father, Vernon, was playing for the Dallas Stars. He has dual citizenship due to the fact his father is Canadian.

"Obviously, I'm American, but I've played both sides," Fiddler said. "I'm in a unique position but grew up in the U.S. and played in the U.S. pretty much my whole life so I think I kind of made that decision."

It was only a month ago Fiddler was serving as an alternate captain for the Canadian Hockey League in the inaugural CHL USA Prospects Challenge in London and Oshawa, Ontario. He was the only United States-born player on the CHL roster.

He also was captain for the United States at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup after playing for Canada White at the 2023 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

He'll now join 28 other players and nine other defensemen at USA Hockey selection camp on Dec. 16-17 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan, with the hope of becoming one of the 23 skaters chosen to represent his country in the 2025 WJC in Ottawa.

"There's always some fun banter in the room with the guys but I think we understand that by playing for both countries, it just goes to show how coveted he is as a player and as a kid," Oil Kings coach Luke Pierce said. "Everybody wants him in their locker room. He makes your team, your group, better. I know how proud Blake is ... growing up and playing hockey in Texas and what that means to him. I think he's obviously proud of his Canadian roots as well, but a majority of his time was spent in the U.S., and we respect that."

Fiddler was the No. 1 pick by Edmonton in the 2022 WHL U.S. prospects draft while starring for the Dallas Stars Elite under-14 team in the Tier 1 Elite Hockey League.

"I think there's a little bit of pressure (as the No. 1 pick) but I'm pretty good at kind of canceling out the outside noise and just having fun with it and playing my game," Fiddler said. "That's when I'm at my best.

"I'm a strong skater for my size (6-foot-4, 209 pounds), so when I'm using my legs, that's when I'm at my best. I use my legs to defend in the D-zone, defend the rush against. I produce offense by joining and leading the rush, closing up plays down low, boxing out hard, and it starts in the D-zone for me."