2024 Mock Drafts | Rounding up analysts' opinions on the 11th-overall pick

Taking a look at who draft analysts believe the Sabres could select with the 11th pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

SSC-816_Mock Draft Article Graphic_VB (1)
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

The 2024 NHL Draft is officially a month away and the Buffalo Sabres hold the 11th-overall pick.

The NHL Draft at Sphere in Las Vegas begins with Round 1 on Friday, June 28. Rounds 2 through 7 will be held on Saturday, June 29.

While draft analysts agree Boston University’s Macklin Celebrini will be selected with the first-overall pick, they are anticipating an unpredictable draft beyond No. 1.

As we approach the draft, let’s take a look at who experts think the Sabres could select with the 11th pick.

GettyImages-1958841679

Berkly Catton – F, Spokane (WHL)

5-foot-10, 170 pounds 

Catton recorded 54 goals and 62 assists in 68 games for the Spokane Chiefs in 2023-24. His 116 points ranked fourth in the Western Hockey League.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native also led Team Canada to a gold-medal finish at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup last August, tallying 10 points (8+2) in five games while serving as the team’s captain. He was a popular choice to be selected by the Sabres in early mock drafts, including the following rankings:

  • TSN’s Bob McKenzie had the “prolific center” at 11 in his pre-NHL Draft Lottery rankings. Read more here.
  • Sportsnet’s Sam Cosentino compared Catton to Sabres forward Zach Benson in his Top-16 Mock Draft. Read more here.
  • FloHockey’s Chris Peters wrote about how Catton’s speed and skills in transition could help the Sabres. Read more here.
  • The Athletic’s Corey Pronman mocked the “super talented” forward to the Sabres in his first-projection mock draft. Read more here. ($)
  • ESPN’s Rachel Doerrie has Catton ranked 11th in her May draft rankings and says he is “one of the most dangerous players in the draft.” Read more here. ($)
GettyImages-1479541395

Carter Yakemchuk - RHD, Calgary (WHL)

6-foot-3, 201 pounds

Yakemchuk recorded 71 points (30+41) in 66 games this season for the Calgary Hitmen of the WHL. He led all defensemen in the league with 30 goals while ranking fifth among defensemen in points.

  • TSN’s Craig Button has the Sabres selecting Yakemchuk with the 11th pick in his Lottery Edition Mock Draft. Read more here.
  • The Athletic’s Scott Wheeler believes Yakemchuck’s size, shot, and skill would be great additions to the Sabres’ young D corps and power play. Read more here.
GettyImages-1937677765

Cole Eiserman – Forward – USNTDP

6-foot-0, 195 pounds

Eiserman tallied 58 goals and 89 points in 57 games with the U.S. National Team Development Program in 2023-24. The Boston University commit also played in the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship in Finland, where he recorded 10 points (9+1) in seven games, including a goal in the championship game, to help lead the U.S. to a silver medal.

  • NHL.com’s Adam Kimelman predicts the Sabres will select Eiserman, who Kimmelman says has “the best shot in the draft,” at 11. Read more here.
GettyImages-2152029468

Konsta Helenius – Forward – Jukurit (Liiga)

5-foot-11, 180 pounds

Helenius posted 36 points (14+22) in 51 games in Finland’s top professional league while on a loan to Mikkelin Jukurit. The forward’s 36 points were the fourth-most in a Liiga season by an under-18 player.

Helenius appeared in four games for Finland in the 2024 IIHF World Championship this month, recording one assist and a plus-2 rating as the youngest player in the tournament.

  • NHL.com’s Mike Morreale says Helenius is “skilled, quick, and has a high compete level” that could help the Sabres. Read more here.

