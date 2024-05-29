2024 Mock Drafts | Rounding up analysts' opinions on the 11th-overall pick

The 2024 NHL Draft is officially a month away and the Buffalo Sabres hold the 11th-overall pick.

The NHL Draft at Sphere in Las Vegas begins with Round 1 on Friday, June 28. Rounds 2 through 7 will be held on Saturday, June 29.

While draft analysts agree Boston University’s Macklin Celebrini will be selected with the first-overall pick, they are anticipating an unpredictable draft beyond No. 1.

As we approach the draft, let’s take a look at who experts think the Sabres could select with the 11th pick.