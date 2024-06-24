Sabres announce 2024-25 preseason schedule

The Buffalo Sabres have announced their preseason schedule for 2024-25, including three home games at KeyBank Center.

Broadcast and ticket information for the games will be available at a later date.

The schedule is as follows (home games in bold):

Saturday, Sept. 21 – Buffalo vs. Pittsburgh – 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 23 – Buffalo vs. Columbus – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 24 – Buffalo at Pittsburgh – 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 26 – Buffalo at Ottawa – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28 – Buffalo at Columbus – 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 30 – Buffalo vs. Detroit – 7 p.m.