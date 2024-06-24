Sabres announce 2024-25 preseason schedule

The schedule includes 3 games at KeyBank Center.

20240624 Preseason
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have announced their preseason schedule for 2024-25, including three home games at KeyBank Center.

Broadcast and ticket information for the games will be available at a later date.

The schedule is as follows (home games in bold):

Saturday, Sept. 21 – Buffalo vs. Pittsburgh – 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 23 – Buffalo vs. Columbus – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 24 – Buffalo at Pittsburgh – 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 26 – Buffalo at Ottawa – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28 – Buffalo at Columbus – 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 30 – Buffalo vs. Detroit – 7 p.m.

SSC-895_2024 Sabres Preseason Schedule_1920x1080

The Sabres will also play an exhibition game in Munich, Germany against the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) club Red Bull Munich on Friday, Sept. 27 as part of the NHL Global Series.

Travel packages for the Global Series games are on sale now.

