Join us in Prague and Munich | Global Series travel packages are available now

By Buffalo Sabres
The Buffalo Sabres have partnered with Victory Travel & Events to create once-in-a-lifetime travel packages for fans to experience the 2024 NHL Global Series in Munich, Germany and Prague, Czechia.

The Sabres will open the Global Series with a preseason exhibition game against the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) club Red Bull Munich on Friday, Sept. 27. That game will double as the grand-opening event at Red Bull Munich’s new arena, SAP Garden.

The Global Series will continue with the Sabres’ first two games of the regular season against the New Jersey Devils at O2 Arena in Prague on Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5.

Victory Travel & Events has two packages available, both of which include game tickets, airfare, hotel stays, daily breakfast, local experiences, access to an exclusive Sabres event, a commemorative Sabres gift, and more. The packages are:

Prague Trip (Premium Package) – Starting at $3,999 per person

Includes tickets to the two regular-season games in Prague on Oct. 4 and 5, economy flights, a six-night hotel stay in Prague, ground transportation, access to an exclusive Sabres event, a Prague dinner cruise, and more.

Munich and Prague Trip (Premium Plus Package) – Starting at $4,699 per person

Includes tickets to the game in Munich on Sept. 27 and the games in Prague on Oct. 4 and 5, economy flights, a five-night hotel stay in Munich, a five-night hotel stay in Prague, Oktoberfest reservations in Munich, a Munich city tour, access to an exclusive Sabres event, a Prague dinner cruise, and more.

Find more information on the NHL Global Series here.

