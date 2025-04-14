At the Horn | Lightning 7 - Sabres 4

The Buffalo Sabres lost 7-4 to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday at Amalie Arena.

In their 80th game of the season and last on the road, the Sabres took the lead at the end of the first period before surrendering four goals in the second. They finish the season 13-24-4 away from KeyBank Center.

Buffalo’s first-period goals came in a 15-second span from Jiri Kulich, his 15th of the season, and Connor Clifton, his first. Alex Tuch added a power-play tally and Sam Lafferty an even-strength goal in the third, with Rasmus Dahlin notching his 50th and 51st assists for his third straight multi-point game.

James Reimer started in net and made 24 saves on 31 shots.

Sabres defenseman Owen Power missed his first game of the season due to a lower-body injury suffered Saturday at Florida. Jacob Bryson entered the lineup in his place and skated 15:40.

Tampa Bay got multi-point nights from Nikita Kucherov (2+1), Jake Guentzel (2+0), Nick Paul (0+2), Brandon Hagel (0+2), Anthony Cirelli (0+2) and Gage Goncalves (0+2). Ryan McDonagh, Conor Geekie and Emil Lilleberg also scored, and Lightning goalie Jonas Johansson stopped 21 of 25 shots.