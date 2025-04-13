At the Horn | Panthers 3 - Sabres 2 (SO)

The Buffalo Sabres lost 3-2 in a shootout to the Florida Panthers on Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena.

Rasmus Dahlin and JJ Peterka both tallied a power-play goal and an assist, with Peterka’s goal tying the game late in the third period. But the Sabres came up empty in the shootout while Anton Lundell scored the eventual game winner in the first round.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen manned the net for the Sabres and made 32 saves on 34 shots.

Defenseman Owen Power exited with an undisclosed injury, leaving the ice with 3:06 remaining in the second period. On his final shift, Power returned to the bench slowly after Carter Verhaeghe fell into his knee.

Florida’s Verhaeghe notched a goal and an assist. Jesse Puljujarvi also scored for the Panthers, and goaltender Vitek Vanecek stopped 26 of 28 shots.