Sabres fall to Lightning in road finale 

Kucherov added a fifth-consecutive goal for Tampa Bay 2:39 into the third period.

“We just didn’t play as we should,” Peyton Krebs said. “We weren’t getting pucks deep, we didn’t make good plays at the blue line, and they capitalized. Their big dogs make plays and we’ve got to know that in the second period. We just didn’t play our defense good enough.”

Tuch responded for Buffalo on a 5-on-3 power play with 11:21 remaining, but it was as close as Buffalo would come. Guentzel added the seventh Tampa Bay goal on the power play less than five minutes later.

Sam Lafferty scored the Sabres’ fourth goal on a rebound off the end boards with 1:37 left to play. Rasmus Dahlin assisted on the play to complete his third straight multi-point game.

Here’s more from the loss.

1. The Sabres were without defenseman Owen Power, who left Saturday’s game in Florida with a lower-body injury. Ruff said Power will be evaluated by doctors in Buffalo but is expected to be out “for a little while.”

Jacob Bryson entered the lineup in place of Power and skated 15:40.

2. Buffalo called timeout to take a longer look at McDonagh’s goal at the start of the second period, questioning whether Guentzel had entered the offensive zone offside. Ruff and his staff ultimately decided against challenging without a definitive camera angle.

“It was so close,” Ruff said. “But there was nothing we saw that was definitive.”

3. James Reimer started in goal for the Sabres and made 26 saves. Tampa Bay finished the night with a 31-25 lead in shots.

Reimer had won seven straight starts prior to this road trip, which opened with a 27-save loss to Columbus.

“We’re in a spot right now where we’re trying to make our game better and we obviously only have a couple left but, you know, we’re playing for each other and Buffalo and especially our goalies,” Clifton said.

4. Tuch’s goal was his 35th of the season, one shy of his career-high total set during the 2022-23 season.

5. Kulich scored his 15th goal, making him the seventh Sabres rookie to hit the mark since 2005-06.

6. The Sabres finish the season with a two-game homestand at KeyBank Center, where they have won seven straight games. They host the rival Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, then conclude the season against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

“These last two home games are really big,” Krebs said. “We want to show our home crowd what we’ve got and end the season on a good note.”