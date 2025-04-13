"It's a brotherhood" | Tuch, Sabres show fight in SO loss to Panthers

1. Owen Power did not return for the third period due to a lower-body injury, which he sustained during a collision with Carter Verhaeghe. Ruff said Power is unlikely to play in Tampa on Sunday.
2. Dahlin skated a game-high 28:20, picking up some of the slack with the Sabres down to five defensemen for the final 20 minutes. He scored a goal and an assist for his fifth multi-point outing in the last eight games.
Dahlin’s goal, which gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead with 18.8 seconds remaining in the first period, was the result of an end-to-end rush on a power play. Dahlin carried the puck into the heart of the Florida penalty kill, dished left to Jason Zucker, then buried a return feed.
“He’s a beast,” Tuch said. “He was controlling the game tonight. Defensively, offensively. Two-point night. He showed tonight why he’s one of the best defensemen in the world.”
3. Beck Malenstyn helped kill off an early penalty when he blocked a Verhaeghe shot near the throat area. In visible discomfort, he then kicked his leg out to try and block a second Verhaeghe shot as he fell to the ice.
“He’s a warrior,” Tuch said. “That guy will jump in front of any puck.”
Malenstyn didn’t miss a shift, either. He was back on the ice just over a minute later and went on to skate 10:12 in the game.
4. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 32 saves in his first start since April 6.
“I thought he gave us a solid game,” Ruff said. “Probably a game that, looking over the last month or so, might have been one of his best.”