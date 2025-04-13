"It's a brotherhood" | Tuch, Sabres show fight in SO loss to Panthers

The Sabres instead took the onus of policing the play themselves. Alex Tuch dropped the gloves with Gadjovich – a player with 35 fights on his resume in the last four seasons – to start the third period.

“It’s a brotherhood here,” Tuch said. “We’re family here and if one guy gets taken out, I know that there were four or five of us that, given the opportunity, would’ve went with a pretty tough customer. No one in here is labeled a fighter, but we’re ready and willing to step up as a team when needed to.”

The extra-curriculars continued from there. Dahlin took down Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe in the corner and was assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking. The Sabres responded with a successful penalty kill, improving to 3-for-3 on the night.

Midway through the period, a scrum broke out in front of the Buffalo bench involving Tage Thompson and Uvis Balinskis. Once again, Dahlin and Benson got involved, drawing additional minor penalties on A.J. Greer in the process.

The result was a 5-on-3 power play, on which Dahlin set up JJ Peterka for the game-tying goal with 7:52 remaining in regulation. (Peterka has now scored goals in three straight games.)

Anton Lundell scored the lone goal in the shootout to claim the victory for Florida.

“We just stuck with it the whole game and eventually we got a 5-on-3, and we scored on that one,” Dahlin said. “Patience was the key today and hard battles. It sucks that we lost, but it was a good one point.”

