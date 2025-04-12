Sabres at Panthers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

SUNRSIE, Fla. – The Buffalo Sabres play their penultimate road game of the season against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

The game opens up a back-to-back set, which concludes with Buffalo’s road finale in Tampa on Sunday. The Sabres finish the season with a pair of home games next week.

The Sabres opened the trip with a 3-2 loss in Columbus on Thursday, which snapped a five-game winning streak. Ryan McLeod spoke postgame about the importance of ending the season strong on the road, where the Sabres are 13-23-3 this season.

“We’ve been trying to improve our road record," he said. "I think if we cleaned that up, we’d be in the mix here. So, it’s frustrating, but I think we can take a lot into next year with how we finish the season here.”

The puck drops at 6 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.