Sabres at Panthers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Sabres continue their road trip in Florida.

April 12
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

SUNRSIE, Fla. – The Buffalo Sabres play their penultimate road game of the season against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

The game opens up a back-to-back set, which concludes with Buffalo’s road finale in Tampa on Sunday. The Sabres finish the season with a pair of home games next week.

The Sabres opened the trip with a 3-2 loss in Columbus on Thursday, which snapped a five-game winning streak. Ryan McLeod spoke postgame about the importance of ending the season strong on the road, where the Sabres are 13-23-3 this season.

“We’ve been trying to improve our road record," he said. "I think if we cleaned that up, we’d be in the mix here. So, it’s frustrating, but I think we can take a lot into next year with how we finish the season here.”

The puck drops at 6 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 5:30 p.m.)

Streaming (out of market): ESPN+

Radio: WGR 550

Click here for more ways to watch Sabres games.

Lineup notes

The Sabres did not practice on Friday, so check back following their 10:30 a.m. morning skate for potential lineup updates.

Storylines

1. Bouncing back

The Sabres generated 41 shots (their second-highest total this season) and held a third-period lead in their loss to the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Ultimately, a few costly mistakes – including defensive-zone turnovers on Columbus’ first two goals – and a lack of finish on their own scoring chances was the difference for the Sabres in what captain Rasmus Dahlin described as a “winnable game.”

Still, McLeod felt the Sabres stuck for the most part to the identity that had led them to wins in their previous five games.

“I liked most of our game,” McLeod said. “A couple breakdowns, we wish we had those back. But for the most part, I think we kept them to the outside and I think we probably out-chanced them in that game.”

Buffalo is 8-2-0 in its last 10 games following the loss to Columbus and will look to steer back on course in Florida.

2. Scouting the Panthers

Florida has a notable addition since the Sabres last visited Amerant Bank Arena, a 4-0 Panthers victory on March 8.

Brad Marchand, the longtime Boston Bruins forward who was acquired by Florida at the trade deadline, made his Panthers debut on March 28 and scored his first goal with the club in their 4-1 win over Detroit on Thursday.

The Panthers are playing for home-ice advantage in their likely first-round playoff series with the Tampa Bay Lightning. They currently occupy third place in the Atlantic Division, two points back from the second-place Lightning.

The Sabres are 1-2-0 against the Panthers this season.

Game notes

  • JJ Peterka enters Saturday on a three-game point streak and has scored a goal in each of the last two games.
  • Rasmus Dahlin has 12 points (4+8) in the last 10 games after tallying a goal and an assist in Columbus.
  • Lindy Ruff remains one win shy of becoming the fifth coach in NHL history to reach 900 career regular-season wins. Florida coach Paul Maurice is on that list, with 915.

