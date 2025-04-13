Sabres at Lightning | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Storylines

1, About last night

The Sabres rallied to the defense of rookie Jiri Kulich after he took an open-ice hit from Panthers forward Jonah Gadjovich late in the second period. Dahlin and Zach Benson jumped on Gadjovich immediately after the hit while Alex Tuch fought the Panthers forward early in the third period.

Buffalo, down 2-1 at the time of the hit, then earned a late 5-on-3 power play as the result of another post-whistle scrum involving Dahlin and Benson. JJ Peterka scored the game-tying goal with the two-man advantage.

“There was a lot of good when it comes to jumping in there and keeping the team nice and tight and looking after each other,” Ruff said.

Read more in Saturday’s Postgame Report.

2. Dahlin steps up

Dahlin – who celebrates his 24th birthday on Sunday – had a goal and an assist against the Panthers for his fifth multi-point performance in the last eight games. He finished the night with 28:20 in ice time, his third-highest total of the season.

Dahlin is now tied for fourth among NHL defensemen in both goals (17) and points (66). He was asked about his personal production after the game on Saturday.

“I don’t know what to say, really,” he said. “We’re out of a playoff spot. It sucks. Just trying to build for next year and play as good as I can here at the end of the season. Points come when teams are playing good, so we’ve just got to keep getting better every day.”

3. Scouting the Lightning

The Sabres are playing Tampa Bay for the third time since the beginning of March, with the home team having won each of the previous matchups.

The Lightning won 6-5 at Amalie Arena on March 6 behind a hat trick from Jake Guentzel. The Sabres answered with a 3-2 shootout victory at KeyBank Center on April 5, receiving 22 saves from Reimer.

Tampa Bay is jostling with Florida for home-ice advantage in their upcoming first-round playoff matchup. The two teams are tied with 98 points, though the Lightning have played one fewer game.

The Lightning boast four players with 30-plus goals in Brayden Point (41), Guentzel (38), Brandon Hagel (35), and Nikita Kucherov (34). Kucherov’s 116 points are tied for first in the NHL.