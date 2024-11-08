At the Horn | Sabres 6 - Rangers 1

Fifteen different Sabres recorded a point in the win over New York.

At the Horn
By Noah Monroe
Fifteen different Sabres players recorded a point in Buffalo’s 6-1 win over the New York Rangers on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.

Rasmus Dahlin, Dylan Cozens, Tage Thompson, Jordan Greenway, Sam Lafferty and Zach Benson all scored for the Sabres, and 10 different players had an assist, including Ryan McLeod and Jack Quinn who each had two. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen picked up his fifth win of the season after making 25 saves on 26 shots.

Will Cuylle scored the Rangers' lone goal in the third period. Igor Shesterkin got the start in net for New York, and made 7 saves on 12 shots before being lifted for Jonathan Quick in the second period. Quick ended the night with 9 saves on 10 shots.

HOW IT HAPPENED

First Period

Dahlin opened the scoring just 24 seconds into the game, sending a wrist shot from just above the left faceoff dot past Shesterkin. The goal marked the 10th time that the Sabres scored the first goal in 14 games this season.

Luukkonen made 8 saves in the first period, including an early stop on Cuylle from the slot, to carry the 1-0 lead into intermission.

Rasmus Dahlin opens the scoring

Second Period

Three goals in a two-minute span highlighted a four-goal second period for the Sabres, and ended Shesterkin's night as he was pulled in favor of Quick with six minutes left in the frame.

At the 17:15 mark, Cozens wristed a shot from the left side that beat Shesterkin to double the Sabres lead. Nine minutes later, the Sabres offense exploded.

Thompson, from the high slot, snapped a shot past Shesterkin for the Sabres third goal of the night. Thirty seconds later, Ryan Lindgren misplayed a puck on the wall, allowing Zucker to take control and send a cross-crease pass to Greenway for a tap in. Lafferty added his first goal as a Sabre to cap off the three-goal run, and send Shesterkin to the bench.

Dylan Cozens gives the Sabres a 2-0 lead

Tage Thompson scores his 9th goal of the season

Jordon Greenway scores 2nd period goal

Sam Lafferty gives the Sabres a 5-0 lead

Third Period

After more than 44 minutes of shutout play, Cuylle scored the Rangers' lone goal, but Zach Benson would later add another Sabres goal to seal the team's 6-1 win over New York.

Zach Benson makes it 6-1 Sabres

GAME HIGHLIGHTS

FINAL | Sabres 6 - Rangers 1

UP NEXT

The Sabres will host the Calgary Flames on Saturday afternoon at KeyBank Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tickets are available here.

