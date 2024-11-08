At the Horn | Sabres 6 - Rangers 1

Fifteen different Sabres players recorded a point in Buffalo’s 6-1 win over the New York Rangers on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.

Rasmus Dahlin, Dylan Cozens, Tage Thompson, Jordan Greenway, Sam Lafferty and Zach Benson all scored for the Sabres, and 10 different players had an assist, including Ryan McLeod and Jack Quinn who each had two. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen picked up his fifth win of the season after making 25 saves on 26 shots.

Will Cuylle scored the Rangers' lone goal in the third period. Igor Shesterkin got the start in net for New York, and made 7 saves on 12 shots before being lifted for Jonathan Quick in the second period. Quick ended the night with 9 saves on 10 shots.