At the Horn | Bruins 3 - Sabres 1

The Buffalo Sabres fell 3-1 to the Boston Bruins on Saturday at TD Garden.

Alex Lyon stopped 28 of 30 shots in his second start of the season, including 16 saves in the first period.

Lyon stopped the first 14 shots he faced in the opening stanza before Pavel Zacha opened the scoring with his first goal of the year.

The Bruins took a 2-0 lead midway through the second period as a shot from Mark Kastelic deflected in past Lyon.

The Sabres cut the deficit to 2-1 with less than 10 minutes remaining in the third period as a shot from Jason Zucker deflected off the stick of a Bruins defenseman and hopped over the shoulder of Jeremy Swayman. Swayman made 21 saves on the night.

The Bruins closed it out with an empty net goal from Sean Kuraly as time expired.

The Sabres were without Josh Norris - who was placed on injured reserve Saturday with an upper-body injury – and Zach Benson who could be available Wednesday against Ottawa according to coach Lindy Ruff.