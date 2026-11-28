RANGERS RUNDOWN

The New York Rangers return to MSG for the tail-end of their second back-to-back set of games this season. On Saturday evening, the Blueshirts will match up against the Calgary Flames for the second and final time this season (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 880 AM).

The Rangers have won three of their last four games at The Garden. They will play their next five games at home.

Noah Laba is set to skate in his 100th career NHL game on Saturday.

New York’s 13 regulation wins this season are tied for sixth in the NHL. At home, they are tied for third in the league with nine wins and are tied for sixth with 18 points this season.

The Rangers have gone 65-for-74 on the penalty kill this season, ranking third in the league with an 87.8 penalty kill percentage. Their 17 games with a perfect penalty kill are tied for second in the league.

New York has scored at least one power play goal in six of their last nine games (7 PPG).

At home, the Rangers’ 29 goals allowed are the fourth-fewest in the league.

The Rangers’ 2.42 goals-against per game at home ranks third in the NHL and their overall 2.80 goals-against per game this season are tied for fifth.

The Blueshirts have allowed two or fewer goals in a game nine times at home this season, tied for the league lead, and one or fewer goals in a game four times at home, tied for third in the NHL.

The Blueshirts have the third-fewest giveaways in the NHL (367).

The Rangers rank ninth in the NHL with a 52.8 faceoff win percentage.

The Blueshirts are tied for third in the league with eight wins when leading after the first period (8-1-0) and are tied for fifth in the NHL with 11 wins when scoring the opening goal of a game (11-1-0).

New York’s plus-20 shot differential in the second period ranks eighth in the NHL.