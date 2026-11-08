Rangers at Kraken: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

EARNING POINTS – The Rangers have won three-straight games and their first win of a four-game road trip.

FOUR OR MORE – New York has scored four goals in a game for the ninth time this season, tied for the seventh-most games in the NHL.

POINT STREAKERS – Three different Rangers skaters extended their point streaks to three-straight games: Tye Kartye (2G-1A), Adam Fox (1G-4A) and Oliver Bjorkstrand (1G-2A).

Adam Fox became the fastest Rangers defenseman to 20 assists in a season (18 GP), surpassing Brian Leetch (19 GP in 2000-01). His 20 assists this season are tied for third in the NHL and his 22 points rank third among all NHL skaters.

Gabe Perreault has opened the scoring for the Rangers in back-to-back games. His six goals are tied for the second-most on the Rangers this season.

Mika Zibanejad notched his 79th career multi-assist game, surpassing Walt Tkaczuk (78) for the eighth-most multi-assist games in franchise history. His assist on tonight’s game-winning goal was his 77th as a Ranger, surpassing Artemi Panarin for the third-most in franchise history.

Pavel Dorofeyev has scored a goal in back-to-back games and has recorded a point in seven of his last eight games (4G-3A). His six goals are tied for second on the Rangers.

Tye Kartye scored his first career power play goal. He has recorded seven points (4G-3A) through his last eight games. His six goals this season are tied for second on the Rangers.

Alexis Lafrenière notched his fifth multi-point game of the season (2A), tied for the second-most on the Rangers. He ranks second on the Rangers with 18 points this season.

Joonas Korpisalo made his season debut and earned his first win as a Ranger.

Jaroslav Chmelar scored his first goal of the season.