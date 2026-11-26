RANGERS NOTES

PENALTY KILLERS - The Rangers have registered a perfect penalty kill in four-straight games, tied for the second-longest active streak in the league. Their 17 games with a perfect penalty kill and their 90.3 penalty kill percentage this season both lead the league.

Adam Fox extended his assist streak to four-straight games, tied for the second-longest active streak among all NHL defensemen. With 25 assists through his first 24 games this season, he tied Brian Leetch for the fewest games by a Rangers defenseman to 25 assists in a single season.