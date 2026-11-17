RANGERS NOTES

100 YEARS AS ONE – The Rangers marked exactly 100 years since the first game in franchise history, comin out with a win in each of the two games.

EARNING POINTS – The Blueshirts have won three-straight games and six of their last seven games. Their 13 wins are tied for fifth in the NHL and their 27 points are tied for ninth. The Rangers have posted a 9-2-0 record at home this season.

PENALTY KILLERS – Killing off all four penalties against the Canadiens, the Rangers are tied for the league lead with a perfect kill in 15 games this season. Their 89.7 penalty kill percentage ranks second in the NHL. With a shorthanded goal on Montreal’s first power play of the game, the Rangers are now tied for the league lead with four shorthanded goals this season.

THREE OR MORE – New York has scored three or more goals in a game at home for the 10th time this season, tied for the league lead. Their 42 goals scored at home this season are tied for fourth in the NHL.

ONE OR FEWER – New York has allowed one or fewer goals in a game for the eighth time this season, tied for the second-most games in the NHL. Their 2.64 goals against per game this season are tied fifth in the league and their 58 goals allowed are tied for the seventh-fewest.

Will Cuylle notched his second multi-goal game of the season. His shorthanded goal was his second of the season, matching his career season high from 2024-25.

Adam Fox recorded his 22nd assist of the season, tied for sixth in the NHL. Notching his 16th career shorthanded point, he surpassed Mike Rogers (15) and tied Derek Stepan and Chris Kreider for ninth all-time in Rangers history. He is tied for the league lead this season with three shorthanded points. Among all defensemen with an Original Six franchise, his 16 shorthanded points are tied for 12th all-time.

Joonas Korpisalo has earned three-straight wins through his first three starts as a Ranger. He became the first Rangers goaltender since Antti Raanta (2015-16) and the seventh in franchise history to have posted a win in each of his first three games with the team.

Scott Morrow scored his first goal of the season and his first as a Ranger.

J.T. Miller extended his point streak to three-straight games (4A).