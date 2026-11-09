Rangers at Oilers: Pregame Notes

TEAM NOTES

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox has tallied 22 points (2G-20A) through his first 18 games of the season. His 20 assists are tied for fifth in the NHL. Among all NHL defensemen, his 22 points are tied for third. He leads the Rangers in assists, points and multi-point games (6).

On Nov. 7, he became the fastest Rangers defenseman to 20 assists in a season (18 GP) in franchise history, surpassing Brian Leetch (19 GP in 2000-01). He also became the fastest Rangers defenseman (17 GP) to record 20 points in a season since Leetch (15 GP in 2000-01) on Nov. 5.

His six multi-point games this season are tied for fourth in the league among all blueliners and his five multi-assist games are tied for sixth among all NHL skaters. On Nov. 5, he became the seventh Rangers skater in team history with 80 career multi-assist games. Since the 2019-20 season, his 80 multi-assist games and 113 multi-point games both rank third among all NHL defensemen, and his three four-assist games are tied for fourth.

MIKA MAGIC

Mika Zibanejad has recorded 15 points (3G-12A) through his first 18 games of the season. He ranks second on New York with 12 assists and ranks third in points. His five multi-point games this season are tied for second on the team.

Among all NHL skaters to have taken at least 285 faceoffs this season, Zibanejad ranks fifth in the league with a 55.0 faceoff win percentage. His 169 faceoff wins are tied for ninth in the NHL.

On Nov. 7, he notched his 79th career multi-assist game, surpassing Walt Tkaczuk (78) for the eighth-most multi-assist games in franchise history. Zibanejad ranks sixth in franchise history with 682 points. He sits nine points away from tying Mark Messier for the fifth-most in team history.

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has six points (2G-4A) through his last six games played and has recorded at least one point in 10 of his last 15 games (4G-9A). He is tied for third on the Rangers in assists (9) and is tied for fourth in points (13).

His 175 faceoff wins this season rank eighth in the league. Among all NHL skaters to have taken at least 285 faceoffs this season, Miller ranks third with a 57.8 faceoff win percentage. Since the 2024-25 season, his 59.4 faceoff win percentage is tied for third among all skaters with at least 1,000 faceoffs taken.

DYL-AN!

Dylan Garand has posted a win in each of his last two games and has helped the Rangers earn points in seven of his 11 starts this season (6-4-1). Among all NHL goaltenders with at least 10 games played, he ranks eighth with a 2.52 goals against average and is tied for eighth with a .906 save percentage. On Nov. 3, he posted a single-game season-high of 32 saves.

This season, Garand has allowed two or fewer goals in a game nine times, the third-most games among all NHL goaltenders. His five games allowing one or fewer goals are tied for the second-most in the league.

POWER PAV

Pavel Dorofeyev has scored a goal in three of his last four games and has tallied a point in seven of his last 10 games (5G-3A). His six goals this season are tied for second on the Rangers. He sits two goals away from 100 in his NHL career.

On Nov. 5, he scored his second power play goal of the season and his 35th since the start of the 2024-25 season. Over that span, his 35 power play goals rank third in the NHL.