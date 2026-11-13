Rangers at Canucks: Pregame Notes

RANGERS RUNDOWN

The New York Rangers will conclude their four-game, Western Conference road trip on Friday evening as they face the Vancouver Canucks for the second and final time this season (7:00 PM PDT/9:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM).

The Blueshirts have won four of their last five games, scoring three or more goals in all four wins.

The Rangers scored a single-game season high of six goals in their last matchup against the Canucks on Oct. 11.

New York has gone 53-for-60 on the penalty kill this season, ranking third in the league with an 88.3 penalty kill percentage. On the road, the Rangers have only allowed three power play goals, tied for the second-fewest among all teams in the NHL.

The Rangers rank third in the NHL with 514 hits and are tied for ninth in takeaways (81).

The Blueshirts have allowed one or fewer goals in a game six times this season and two or fewer goals in a game 11 times this season, both tied for fourth in the NHL.

The Blueshirts have been leading in 538:02 minutes of play this season, ranking fifth in the league.

New York ranks fourth in the NHL with a 54.5 faceoff win percentage.

New York is tied for seventh in the NHL with a 2.80 goals-against per game.

The Rangers are tied for second in the league with eight wins when leading after the first period and rank fourth in the NHL with 11 wins when scoring the opening goal of a game.

Rangers defensemen have registered a combined 35 assists this season, tied for 10th in the NHL.