Rangers at Canucks: Pregame Notes

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By New York Rangers

RANGERS RUNDOWN

The New York Rangers will conclude their four-game, Western Conference road trip on Friday evening as they face the Vancouver Canucks for the second and final time this season (7:00 PM PDT/9:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM).

The Blueshirts have won four of their last five games, scoring three or more goals in all four wins.

The Rangers scored a single-game season high of six goals in their last matchup against the Canucks on Oct. 11.

New York has gone 53-for-60 on the penalty kill this season, ranking third in the league with an 88.3 penalty kill percentage. On the road, the Rangers have only allowed three power play goals, tied for the second-fewest among all teams in the NHL.

The Rangers rank third in the NHL with 514 hits and are tied for ninth in takeaways (81).

The Blueshirts have allowed one or fewer goals in a game six times this season and two or fewer goals in a game 11 times this season, both tied for fourth in the NHL.

The Blueshirts have been leading in 538:02 minutes of play this season, ranking fifth in the league.

New York ranks fourth in the NHL with a 54.5 faceoff win percentage.

New York is tied for seventh in the NHL with a 2.80 goals-against per game.

The Rangers are tied for second in the league with eight wins when leading after the first period and rank fourth in the NHL with 11 wins when scoring the opening goal of a game.

Rangers defensemen have registered a combined 35 assists this season, tied for 10th in the NHL.

RANGERS AND VANCOUVER CONNECTIONS

Rangers forward J.T. Miller played parts of six seasons for Vancouver (2019-20 - 2024-25), recording 437 points (152G-285A) in 404 games.

Rangers defenseman Marcus Pettersson spent parts of two seasons with the Canucks (2024-25 and 2025-26) and registered 29 points (4G-25A) in 113 games for the team.

Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan was an assistant coach for one season with the Canucks in 2013-14.

Canucks assistant coach Jason Krog appeared in nine games for the Rangers during the 2006-07 season, scoring two goals for the team.

Canucks forward Filip Chytil was selected by the Rangers in the first round, 21st overall, of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. In 378 NHL games with New York across parts of eight seasons (2017-18 - 2024-25), he tallied 164 points (75G-89A).

TEAM NOTES

MIKA MAGIC

Mika Zibanejad has notched a point in four-straight games (2G-4A) and notched his first multi-goal game (2G) on Nov. 11. His 43 multi-goal games as a Ranger are tied with Andy Bathgate for the fifth-most in franchise history. This season, he ranks second on New York with 13 assists and ranks third in points (18). His six multi-point games this season are tied for the team lead.

On Nov. 11, he factored on a game-opening goal for the 124th time in his Rangers career, matching Mark Messier for the fifth-most instances in franchise history. He also recorded his 26th career multi-goal period with New York on the same night, tying Steve Vickers for the second-most multi-goal periods in franchise history.

Zibanejad ranks sixth in franchise history with 685 points. He sits six points away from tying Mark Messier for the fifth-most in team history.

Among all NHL skaters to have taken at least 300 faceoffs this season, Zibanejad ranks eighth in the league with a 55.8 faceoff win percentage. His 188 faceoff wins are tied for eighth in the NHL.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox has recorded a point in three of his last five games (1G-4A) and has tallied 22 points (2G-20A) through his first 20 games of the season. His 20 assists are tied for sixth in the NHL. Among all NHL defensemen, his 22 points are tied for fourth. He leads the Rangers in assists and points, and is tied for the lead in multi-point games (6).

His six multi-point games this season are tied for fifth in the league among all blueliners and his five multi-assist games are tied for eighth among all NHL skaters. Among all NHL defensemen since the 2019-20 season, his 80 multi-assist games rank third, his 113 multi-point games are tied for third and his three four-assist games are tied for fourth.

On Nov. 7, he became the fastest Rangers defenseman to 20 assists in a season (18 GP) in franchise history, surpassing Brian Leetch (19 GP in 2000-01). He also became the fastest Rangers defenseman (17 GP) to record 20 points in a season since Leetch (15 GP in 2000-01) on Nov. 5.

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has seven points (2G-5A) through his last eight games played. He ranks fourth on the Rangers in assists (10) and is tied for fourth in points (14).

His 192 faceoff wins this season rank sixth in the league. Among all NHL skaters to have taken at least 300 faceoffs this season, Miller ranks sixth with a 56.8 faceoff win percentage. Since the 2024-25 season, his 59.3 faceoff win percentage is tied for fourth among all skaters with at least 1,000 faceoffs taken.

DYL-AN!

Dylan Garand has helped New York earn points in seven of his 13 starts this season (6-6-1). Among all NHL goaltenders with at least 10 games played, he ranks eighth with both a 2.48 goals against average and a .905 save percentage.

This season, Garand has allowed two or fewer goals in a game 10 times, tied for the second-most games among all NHL goaltenders. His five games allowing one or fewer goals are also tied for the second-most in the league.

POWER PAV

Pavel Dorofeyev has notched a point in three of his last four games (2G-1A) and in eight of his last 12 games (5G-4A). His six goals this season are tied for third on the Rangers. He sits two goals away from 100 in his NHL career.

On Nov. 5, he scored his second power play goal of the season and his 35th since the start of the 2024-25 season. Over that span, his 35 power play goals rank third in the NHL.

BLUESHIRT BULLETS

Six different skaters on the Rangers have scored at least five goals this season, tied for the fifth-most players on a team this season: O. Bjorkstrand (6G), P. Dorofeyev (6G), T. Kartye (7G), A. Lafrenière (9G), G. Perreault (6G) and M. Zibanejad (5G).

Will Cuylle is tied for seventh in the league with 81 hits and since the 2023-24 season, ranks third with 933 hits.

Eeli Tolvanen’s three empty-net goals this season are tied for the league lead.

Next Home Game: New York Rangers vs. Montreal Canadiens | Monday, November 16 | 7:30 PM ET

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