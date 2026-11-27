RANGERS RUNDOWN

The New York Rangers will face off against the Chicago Blackhawks for the first time this season in an Original Six matchup on Black Friday (4:30 PM CT/5:30 PM ET - TV: TNT - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM).

The Blueshirts have won six of their last nine games, including three of their last five games on the road.

New York’s 13 regulation wins this season are tied for fifth in the NHL.

The Rangers have gone 65-for-72 on the penalty kill this season, leading the league with a 90.3 penalty kill percentage.

The Blueshirts have registered a perfect penalty kill in four-straight games, tied for the second-longest active streak in the league. Their 17 games with a perfect penalty kill are tied for the league lead.

New York has scored at least one power play goal in five of their last eight games (6 PPG).

The Rangers have allowed one or fewer goals in a game eight times this season, tied for the fourth-most games in the NHL, and two or fewer goals in a game 13 times this season, tied for the sixth-most games.

The Blueshirts have the sixth-fewest giveaways in the NHL (357).

The Rangers rank eighth in the NHL with a 53.0 faceoff win percentage.

New York has been leading in 590:38 minutes of play this season, ranking seventh in the league.

The Rangers’ 2.83 goals-against per game this season and their 68 goals allowed both rank eighth in the league.

The Blueshirts are tied for third in the league with eight wins when leading after the first period (8-1-0) and are tied for fifth in the NHL with 11 wins when scoring the opening goal of a game (11-1-0).