Rangers vs. Canadiens: Pregame Notes

NYR2627 - Capstone Promo - Web DL
By New York Rangers

RANGERS RUNDOWN

The New York Rangers are set to play in an Original Six matchup against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night (7:00 PM ET - TV: TNT - Radio: ESPN 880 AM). Following Monday’s game, the Rangers will have a five-day break until their next game.

Monday night’s game is the Rangers’ Centennial Capstone Game, marking exactly 100 years since the first game in franchise history, which happened to also be against the Montreal Maroons.

The Blueshirts have won back-to-back games and have won five of their last six games.

New York’s 12 wins this season are tied for ninth in the NHL. They are tied for second in the league with eight wins and 16 points at home this season.

Their 2.30 goals-against per game at home ranks third in the NHL and their overall 2.71 goals-against per game this season ranks seventh.

At home, the Rangers’ 39 goals scored are tied for seventh in the NHL and their 23 goals allowed are tied for the fifth-fewest.

New York has gone 57-for-64 on the penalty kill this season, ranking second in the league with an 89.1 penalty kill percentage.

The Rangers rank fourth in the NHL with 535 hits.

The Blueshirts have allowed two or fewer goals in a game eight times at home this season, tied for the league lead, and one or fewer goals in a game three times at home this season, tied for fifth in the NHL.

New York has been leading in 569:41 minutes of play this season, ranking fourth in the league.

The Rangers rank fifth in the NHL with a 53.9 faceoff win percentage.

The Blueshirts are tied for third in the league with eight wins when leading after the first period and rank fourth in the NHL with 11 wins when scoring the opening goal of a game.

Rangers defensemen have registered a combined 37 assists this season, tied for ninth in the NHL.

RANGERS AND MONTREAL CONNECTIONS

Rangers forwards Alexis Lafrenière and Gabe Perreault are both natives of Quebec, with Perreault hailing from Sherbrooke and Lafrenière from St-Eustache.

Montreal’s President of Hockey Operations Jeff Gorton was GM of the Rangers from 2015-2021 and was a part of the Rangers organization from 2007-2021.

Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis played for the Rangers from 2013-14 – 2014-15.

Montreal forward Brett Berard was drafted by New York in the fifth round, 134th overall, of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. He appeared in 48 games and recorded 10 points (6G-4A) across two seasons for the team (2024-25 and 2025-26).

TEAM NOTES

MIKA MAGIC

Mika Zibanejad has notched a point in five-straight games (2G-5A). He ranks second on the Rangers with 14 assists this season and third on the team with 19 points. His 193 faceoff wins this season are tied for 10th in the NHL.

On Nov. 11, he tied Andy Bathgate for the fifth-most multi-point games in franchise history (43). This season, he is tied for second on New York with six multi-point games. On that same night, he factored on a game-opening goal for the 124th time in his Rangers career, matching Mark Messier for the fifth-most instances in franchise history.

Zibanejad ranks sixth in franchise history with 686 points. He sits five points away from tying Mark Messier for the fifth-most in team history.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox has recorded a point in four of his last six games (1G-5A) and has tallied 23 points (2G-21A) this season. His 21 assists are tied for sixth in the NHL. Among all NHL defensemen, his 23 points are tied for third. He leads the Rangers in assists and points, and is tied for the second-most multi-point games (6) on the team.

On Nov. 13, he tallied an assist on a go-ahead goal for the 124th time in his career, tying James Patrick for the second-most times a Rangers defenseman has done so in franchise history.

His six multi-point games this season are tied for fifth in the league among all NHL blueliners, and his five multi-assist games are tied for 10th among all NHL skaters. Among all NHL defensemen since the 2019-20 season, his 80 multi-assist games rank third and his 113 multi-point games are tied for third.

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has nine points (2G-7A) through his last nine games played. He is tied for third on the Rangers with 12 assists and ranks fourth in points (16).

His 200 faceoff wins this season rank seventh in the league. Among all NHL skaters to have taken at least 325 faceoffs this season, Miller ranks fifth with a 56.8 faceoff win percentage.

POWER PAV

Pavel Dorofeyev has notched a point in three of his last five games (2G-1A) and in eight of his last 13 games (5G-4A). He sits two goals away from 100 in his NHL career.

Since the start of the 2024-25 season, he ranks third in the NHL with 35 power play goals .

DYL-AN!

Dylan Garand has helped the Rangers earn a win in three of his last four games. He has posted a win in five of his six starts at home. This season, he has allowed two or fewer goals in a game 11 times, tied for the second-mos games among all NHL goaltenders. His six games allowing one or fewer goals are also tied for the second-most in the league.

Among all goaltenders with at least five games played at home this season, he ranks third with a .926 save percentage and fourth with a 1.97 goals against average. Overall this season, he ranks seventh with a 2.37 goals against average and ninth with a .910 save percentage among all goaltenders with at least 10 games played.

BLUESHIRT BULLETS

Eight different skaters on the Rangers have recorded at least 10 points this season, tied for the fifth-most players on a team this season: O. Bjorkstrand (7G-4A), P. Dorofeyev (6G-6A), A. Fox (2G-21A), T. Kartye (7G-7A), A. Lafrenière (10G-12A), J. Miller (4G-12A), G. Perreault (7G-4A) and M. Zibanejad (5G-14A).

Will Cuylle ranks 10th in the league with 82 hits and since the 2023-24 season, ranks third with 934 hits.

Eeli Tolvanen’s three empty-net goals this season are tied for the league lead.

Get Tickets: New York Rangers vs. Montreal Canadiens | Monday, November 16 | 7:30 PM ET

News Feed

Rangers Acquire Arvid Söderblom in Exchange for Spencer Martin

Rangers at Canucks: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Canucks: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Flames: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Flames: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Oilers: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Oilers: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Kraken: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Kraken: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Flyers: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Flyers: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Blues: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Blues: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Oilers: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Oilers: Pregame Notes

Rangers Alumni Unite in Toronto

Rangers vs. Kings: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Kings: Pregame Notes