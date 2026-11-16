Rangers vs. Canadiens: Pregame Notes

RANGERS RUNDOWN

The New York Rangers are set to play in an Original Six matchup against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night (7:00 PM ET - TV: TNT - Radio: ESPN 880 AM). Following Monday’s game, the Rangers will have a five-day break until their next game.

Monday night’s game is the Rangers’ Centennial Capstone Game, marking exactly 100 years since the first game in franchise history, which happened to also be against the Montreal Maroons.

The Blueshirts have won back-to-back games and have won five of their last six games.

New York’s 12 wins this season are tied for ninth in the NHL. They are tied for second in the league with eight wins and 16 points at home this season.

Their 2.30 goals-against per game at home ranks third in the NHL and their overall 2.71 goals-against per game this season ranks seventh.

At home, the Rangers’ 39 goals scored are tied for seventh in the NHL and their 23 goals allowed are tied for the fifth-fewest.

New York has gone 57-for-64 on the penalty kill this season, ranking second in the league with an 89.1 penalty kill percentage.

The Rangers rank fourth in the NHL with 535 hits.

The Blueshirts have allowed two or fewer goals in a game eight times at home this season, tied for the league lead, and one or fewer goals in a game three times at home this season, tied for fifth in the NHL.

New York has been leading in 569:41 minutes of play this season, ranking fourth in the league.

The Rangers rank fifth in the NHL with a 53.9 faceoff win percentage.

The Blueshirts are tied for third in the league with eight wins when leading after the first period and rank fourth in the NHL with 11 wins when scoring the opening goal of a game.

Rangers defensemen have registered a combined 37 assists this season, tied for ninth in the NHL.