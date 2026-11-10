Rangers at Oilers: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

PENALTY KILLERS – The Rangers registered a perfect penalty kill for the 13th time this season, tied for the most games in the NHL with a perfect kill. Their 89.7 penalty kill percentage is tied for the league lead.

Jaroslav Chmelar scored his first career NHL shorthanded goal. He has now scored a goal in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.

Mika Zibanejad extended his point streak to three-straight games (4A). With an assist on Chmelar’s goal, he recorded his 37th career shorthanded point, surpassing Mikael Backlund (36) for the fourth-most by a Swedish player in NHL history.