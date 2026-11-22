RANGERS RUNDOWN

The New York Rangers return from a five-day break with a Sunday matinee against the Carolina Hurricanes at The Garden (12:30 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 880 AM).

The Blueshirts have won three-straight games and have won six of their last seven games.

New York’s 13 wins this season are tied for 11th in the NHL. They are tied for second in the league with nine wins and 18 points at home this season.

With a win on Sunday, the Rangers could earn their 10th win at home in 12 or fewer games since 2015-16.

Their 2.18 goals-against per game at home ranks third in the NHL and their overall 2.64 goals-against per game this season ranks fourth.

At home, the Rangers’ 24 goals allowed are the fourth-fewest in the league and their 42 goals scored are tied for seventh.

New York has gone 61-for-68 on the penalty kill this season, leading the league with an 89.7 penalty kill percentage.

The Rangers have the fifth-fewest giveaways in the NHL (329).

The Blueshirts have allowed two or fewer goals in a game nine times at home this season, tied for the league lead, and one or fewer goals in a game four times at home, tied for second in the NHL.

New York has been leading in 590:38 minutes of play this season, ranking fifth in the league.

The Rangers rank seventh in the NHL with a 53.5 faceoff win percentage.

The Blueshirts are tied for third in the league with eight wins when leading after the first period (8-1-0) and rank fifth in the NHL with 11 wins when scoring the opening goal of a game (11-1-0).

New York’s plus-six goal differential in the second period ranks eighth in the NHL and plus-nine total goa differential is tied for ninth.