TEAM NOTES
BLUESHIRTS IN THE COMMUNITY
The New York Rangers hosted their annual toy drive, presented by Lexus, on Thursday, Nov. 19. The event benefits Toys for Tots and the Garden of Dreams Foundation. Rangers defensemen Sean Durzi, Vladislav Gavrikov, Braden Schneider and Matthew Robertson were all in attendance, helping pass the joy in the community.
On Friday, Nov. 20, the Rangers and the Garden of Dreams Foundation also hosted a fall dinner for 250 families affiliated with Garden of Dreams’ partner organization, Women in Need (WIN). Select Rangers players attended the event and served meals to the families in attendance.
BETWEEN THE PIPES
This season, the Rangers rank fifth in the NHL with both a .900 save percentage and a 2.63 goals against average. Their combined 58 goals allowed are the fourth-fewest in the league.
Dylan Garand has helped the Rangers earn a win in three of his last four games and has posted a win in five of his six starts at home. This season, he is tied for the third-most games among all NHL goaltenders with both 11 games having allowed two or fewer goals and six games having allowed one or fewer goals.
Among all goaltenders with at least five games played at home this season, he is tied for the league lead with a .926 save percentage and fourth with a 1.97 goals against average.
Joonas Korpisalo has earned three-straight wins through his first three starts as a Ranger. He became the first Rangers goaltender since Antti Raanta (2015-16) and the seventh in franchise history to have posted a win in each of his first three games with the team.
FANTASTIC MR. FOX
Adam Fox has recorded a point in five of his last seven games (1G-6A). His 22 assists this season are tied for 10th in the NHL. Among all NHL defensemen, he is tied for fourth in assists and his 24 points are tied for sixth. He leads the Rangers in assists and points, and is tied for the second-most multi-point games (6) on the team.
On Nov. 16, he notched his 16th career shorthanded point, surpassing Mike Rogers (15) and tying Derek Stepan and Chris Kreider for ninth all-time in Rangers history. He is tied for the league lead this season with three shorthanded points. Among all defensemen with an Original Six franchise, his 16 shorthanded points are tied for 12th all-time.
On Nov. 13, he tallied an assist on a go-ahead goal for the 124th time in his career, tying James Patrick for the second-most times a Rangers defenseman has done so in franchise history.
His six multi-point games this season are tied for eighth in the league among all NHL blueliners, and his five multi-assist games are tied for fifth. Among all NHL defensemen since the 2019-20 season, his 80 multi-assist games rank third and his 113 multi-point games are tied for third.
MIKA MAGIC
Mika Zibanejad has notched a point in six of his last eight games (2G-6A). He ranks second on the Rangers with 14 assists this season and third on the team with 19 points. His 201 faceoff wins this season rank 13th in the NHL. This season, he is tied for second on New York with six multi-point games.
Zibanejad ranks sixth in franchise history with 686 points. He sits five points away from tying Mark Messier for the fifth-most in team history.
MILLER TIME
J.T. Miller has recorded at least one assist in three-straight games (4A) and has 10 points (2G-8A) through his last 10 games played. He rank third on the Rangers with 13 assists and ranks fourth in points (17).
His 214 faceoff wins this season are tied for eighth in the league. Among all NHL skaters to have taken at least 350 faceoffs this season, Miller ranks sixth with a 57.4 faceoff win percentage.