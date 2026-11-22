RANGERS NOTES

PENALTY KILLERS - New York killed off both penalties against Carolina. Their 16 games this season with a perfect penalty kill are tied for the league lead. Their 92.6 penalty kill percentage leads the NHL.

POWER PLAYERS - The Rangers scored two power play goals this afternoon and have scored at least one power play goal in five of their last seven games (6 PPG).

Mika Zibanejad scored his 139th career power play goal, surpassing Daniel Sedin for the second-most power play goals among all Swedish players in NHL history. He has recorded at least one point in six of his last seven games (3G-5A) and has scored two power play goals in his last four games.

Adam Fox recorded an assist on Zibanejad's power play goal, surpassing Chris Kreider for the 11th-most power play points in franchise history (182). He also surpassed Jean Ratelle for the seventh-most power play primary assists in franchise history (79). Fox notched his seventh multi-point game of the season (2A), tied for the most multi-point games on the Rangers, and has tallied at least one assist in three-straight games, tied for the third-longest active streak among all NHL defensemen.

J.T. Miller extended both his point and assist streaks to four-straight games (1G-5A). His four-game assist streak is tied for the sixth-longest active streak in the league. He notched his fifth multi-point game of the season and his second in his last three games.

Max Sasson made his Rangers debut.