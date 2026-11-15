Rangers Acquire Arvid Söderblom in Exchange for Spencer Martin

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has acquired goaltender Arvid Söderblom from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for goaltender Spencer Martin.

Söderblom, 27, appeared in five games for the Blackhawks this season. He also appeared in two games for the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL), helping the team win both games he played. During the 2025-26 season, he posted an 8-13-3 record in 26 games for Chicago. On Mar. 1, he recorded his first career NHL shutout and on Apr. 4, he made his 100th career NHL start.

Across six NHL seasons, all with the Blackhawks, the Göteborg, Sweden native has appeared in 117 career games, posting a 25-68-15 record. Söderblom has appeared in 73 career AHL games, all with Rockford, posting an AHL career 38-27-7 record, a 2.78 goals against average and a .919 save percentage. He also made 10 Calder Cup Playoff appearances.

Internationally, the 6-3, 180-pound goaltender won a bronze medal with Team Sweden at the 2025 IIHF World Championship. He also represented his country at the 2026 IIHF World Championship.

Söderblom was signed as a free agent by the Blackhawks on May 13, 2021.