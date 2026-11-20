New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has acquired forward Max Sasson from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2029 fourth-round draft pick.

Sasson, 26, appeared in 24 games with Vancouver this season and registered eight points (5G-3A). During the 2025-26 season, he skated in a career high of 66 games with the Canucks and established career highs of 13 goals, six assists and 19 points.

Appearing in 119 career NHL games across three seasons, all with the Canucks, the Birmingham, Michigan native has combined for 34 career points (21G-13A). During the 2024-25 season, he made his NHL debut on Nov. 23 and scored his first career NHL goal on Dec. 14. Across four seasons in the AHL, all with Abbotsford, Sasson registered 78 points (34G-44A) in 106 games and was part of the 2025 Calder Cup championship team. He skated in 36 playoff games with Abbotsford and recorded 18 points (7G-11A).

Internationally, the 6-1, 181-pound forward represented the United States at the 2026 World Championship. Prior to playing professionally, he spent two seasons at Western Michigan University and tallied 64 points (24G-40A) in 75 games.

Sasson was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Vancouver on Mar. 26, 2023.