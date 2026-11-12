Rangers at Flames: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

EARNING POINTS – The Rangers have won four of their last five games.

ONE OR FEWER – The Blueshirts have allowed one or fewer goals in a game for the sixth time this season, tied for fourth in the league. Their 2.80 goals-against per game rank seventh in the NHL.

THREE OR MORE – New York has scored three or more goals in a game for the 13th time this season, tied for sixth in the NHL.

Mika Zibanejad extended his point streak to four-straight games (2G-4A). He recorded his first multi-goal game of the season and his 43rd as a Ranger, tied with Andy Bathgate for the fifth-most in franchise history. Factoring on a game-opening goal for the 124th time in his Rangers career, he matched Mark Messier for the fifth-most instances in franchise history. With two goals in the second period, he tied Steve Vickers for the second-most multi-goal periods in Rangers history (26). Zibanejad is now tied for second all-time with Daniel Sedin for the second-most power play goals (138) in NHL history among all Swedish players.

Tye Kartye has scored a goal in three of his last four games and has recorded a point in four of his last five games (3G-1A). His seven goals this season rank second on New York.

Alexis Lafreniere notched his sixth multi-point game of the season (2A), tied for the second-most on the Blueshirts

Glenn Gawdin made his Rangers debut.