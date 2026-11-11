Rangers at Flames: Pregame Notes

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By New York Rangers

RANGERS RUNDOWN

The New York Rangers make their last ever trip to the Scotiabank Saddledome to face the Calgary Flames (6:30 PM ABT/7:30 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM).

The Rangers have won three of their last four games.

New York has gone 52-for-58 on the penalty kill this season, tied for the league lead with an 89.7 penalty kill percentage. On the road, the Rangers have only allowed two power play goals, tied for the fewest among all teams in the NHL.

The Blueshirts have been leading in 499:01 minutes of play this season, ranking third in the league. They rank third in the NHL with 485 hits.

New York ranks fourth in the NHL with a 54.3 faceoff win percentage.

The Blueshirts have allowed two or fewer goals in a game 10 times this season, tied for fourth in the NHL.

New York is tied for eighth in the NHL with a 2.89 goals-against per game.

The Rangers are tied for the league lead with eight wins when leading after the first period and are tied for third in the NHL with 10 wins this season when scoring the opening goal of a game.

Rangers defensemen have registered a combined 34 assists this season, ranking 10th in the NHL.

RANGERS AND CALGARY CONNECTIONS

Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan skated for the Flames across four seasons (1993-94 – 1996-97).

Rangers defenseman Adam Fox was selected by Calgary in the third round, 66th overall, of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury played one season with the Flames (2002-03).

Calgary President of Hockey Operations Don Maloney played parts of 11 seasons with the Rangers (1978-79 – 1988-89) and served as the Blueshirts’ Assistant General Manager for 10 seasons. His brother is former Rangers captain and MSG Network personality Dave Maloney.

Calgary forward Brennan Othmann was originally selected 16th overall by the Rangers in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. He appeared in 42 games across parts of three seasons for New York and tallied three points (1G-2A).

Calgary forward Ryan Strome skated in 263 games across parts of four seasons for the Rangers, recording 71 goals and 124 assists for 195 points.

Calgary forwards Matt Coronato and Joel Farabee are both natives of New York, with Coronato hailing from Greenlawn and Farabee from Syracuse.

Calgary goaltending coach Jason LaBarbera was drafted by the Rangers in the third round, 66th overall, of the 1998 NHL Entry Draft. He appeared in five games with the Blueshirts across two seasons (2000-01, 2003-04).

TEAM NOTES

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox has recorded a point in three of his last four games (1G-4A) and has tallied 22 points (2G-20A) through his first 19 games of the season. His 20 assists are tied for sixth in the NHL. Among all NHL defensemen, his 22 points are tied for fourth. He leads the Rangers in assists, points and multi-point games (6).

His six multi-point games this season are tied for fourth in the league among all blueliners and his five multi-assist games are tied for seventh among all NHL skaters. On Nov. 5, he became the seventh Rangers skater in team history with 80 career multi-assist games. Since the 2019-20 season, his 80 multi-assist games and 113 multi-point games both rank third among all NHL defensemen, and his three four-assist games are tied for fourth.

On Nov. 7, he became the fastest Rangers defenseman to 20 assists in a season (18 GP) in franchise history, surpassing Brian Leetch (19 GP in 2000-01). He also became the fastest Rangers defenseman (17 GP) to record 20 points in a season since Leetch (15 GP in 2000-01) on Nov. 5.

MIKA MAGIC

Mika Zibanejad has notched an assist in three-straight games (4A). He ranks second on New York with 13 assists and ranks third in points (16). His five multi-point games this season are tied for second on the team.

Among all NHL skaters to have taken at least 285 faceoffs this season, Zibanejad ranks seventh in the league with a 54.9 faceoff win percentage. His 175 faceoff wins rank 12th in the NHL.

On Nov. 9, he recorded his 37th career shorthanded point, surpassing Mikael Backlund (36) for the fourth-most by a Swedish player in NHL history and sits three shorthanded points away from tying Nicklas Lidstrom for the third-most. Zibanejad ranks sixth in franchise history with 683 points. He sits eight points away from tying Mark Messier for the fifth-most in team history.

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has six points (2G-4A) through his last seven games played. He is tied for third on the Rangers in assists (9) and is tied for fourth in points (13). 

His 187 faceoff wins this season rank sixth in the league. Among all NHL skaters to have taken at least 285 faceoff this season, Miller ranks fifth with a 57.5 faceoff win percentage. Since the 2024-25 season, his 59.4 faceoff win percentage is tied for third among all skaters with at least 1,000 faceoffs taken.

DYL-AN!

Dylan Garand has posted a win in two of his last three games and has helped the Rangers earn points in seven of his 12 starts this season (6-5-1). Among all NHL goaltenders with at least 10 games played, he ranks eighth with a 2.48 goals against average and ranks ninth with a .905 save percentage.

This season, Garand has allowed two or fewer goals in a game 10 times, tied for the second-most games among all NHL goaltenders. His five games allowing one or fewer goals are also tied for the second-most in the league.

POWER PAV

Pavel Dorofeyev has scored a goal in three of his last five games and has tallied a point in seven of his last 11 games (5G-3A). His six goals this season are tied for second on the Rangers. He sits two goals away from 100 in his NHL career.

On Nov. 5, he scored his second power play goal of the season and his 35th since the start of the 2024-25 season. Over that span, his 35 power play goals rank third in the NHL.

BLUESHIRT BULLETS

Seven different skaters on the Rangers have recorded at least 10 points this season, tied for the eighth-most players on a team this season: O. Bjorkstrand (6G-4A), P. Dorofeyev (6G-5A), A. Fox (2G-20A), T. Kartye (6G-7A), A. Lafrenière (9G-9A), J. Miller (4G-9A) and M. Zibanejad (3G-13A).

Will Cuylle is tied for fifth in the league with 79 hits and since the 2023-24 season, ranks third in the NHL with 931 hits.

Eeli Tolvanen’s three empty-net goals this season are tied for the league lead.

Next Home Game: New York Rangers vs. Montreal Canadiens | Monday, November 16 | 7:30 PM ET

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