Rangers at Kraken: Pregame Notes

TEAM NOTES

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox has tallied 21 points (2G-19A) through his first 17 games of the season. His 19 assists are tied for fourth in the NHL. Among all NHL defensemen, his 21 points rank third. He leads the Rangers in assists, points and multi-point games (6).

On Nov. 5, he became the fastest Rangers defenseman (17 GP) to record 20 points in a season since Brian Leetch (15 GP in 2000-01). Notching his 161st assist on the power play, he surpassed Mark Messier for the sixth-most in Rangers history.

His six multi-point games this season are tied for third in the league among all blueliners and his five multi-assist games are tied for sixth among all NHL skaters. On Nov. 5, he became the seventh Rangers skater in team history with 80 career multi-assist games. Since the 2019-20 season, his 80 multi-assist games and 113 multi-point games both rank third among all NHL defensemen, and his three four-assist games are tied for fourth.

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has recorded at least one point in back-to-back games (3A). He has six points (2G-4A) through his last four games played and has recorded at least one point in 10 of his last 14 games (4G-9A). He ranks third on the Rangers in assists (9) and is tied for third in points (13).

His 163 faceoff wins this season rank eighth in the league. Among all NHL skaters to have taken at least 260 faceoffs this season, Miller ranks fourth with a 57.2 faceoff win percentage. Since the 2024-25 season, his 59.4 faceoff win percentage is tied for fourth among all skaters with at least 1,000 faceoffs taken.

MIKA MAGIC

Mika Zibanejad has recorded 13 points (3G-10A) through his first 17 games of the season. He ranks second on New York with nine assists and is tied for third in points. His four multi-point games this season are tied for second on the team.

Among all NHL skaters to have taken at least 280 faceoffs this season, Zibanejad ranks sixth in the league with a 54.5 faceoff win percentage. His 157 faceoff wins are tied for 10th in the NHL.

Zibanejad ranks sixth in franchise history with 680 points. He sits 11 points away from tying Mark Messier for the fifth-most in team history.

DYL-AN!

Dylan Garand has posted a win in back-to-back games and has helped the Rangers earn points in seven of his 11 starts this season (6-4-1). His six wins this season are tied for ninth in the NHL. On Nov. 3, he posted a single-game season-high of 32 saves.

This season, Garand has allowed two or fewer goals in a game nine times, tied for the second-most games among all NHL goaltenders. His five games allowing one or fewer goals are also tied for the second-most in the league.

POWER PAV

Pavel Dorofeyev has scored a goal in two of his last three games and has tallied a point in seven of his last nine games (4G-3A). His five goals this season are tied for third on the Rangers. He sits three goals away from 100 in his NHL career.

On Nov. 5, he scored his second power play goal of the season and his 35th since the start of the 2024-25 season. Over that span, his 35 power play goals rank third in the NHL.