Rangers at Kraken: Pregame Notes

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By New York Rangers

RANGERS RUNDOWN

The New York Rangers head to the West Coast for a four-game road trip with their first stop against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday afternoon (2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET - TV: MSG 2 - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM).

The Rangers have been leading in 440:36 minutes of play this season, ranking fourth in the league. They are tied for fourth in the NHL with 430 hits and rank eighth with 73 takeaways.

The Blueshirts have gone 48-for-53 on the penalty kill this season, leading the league with a 90.6 penalty kill percentage. On the road, the Rangers have only allowed one power play goal, the fewest among all teams in the NHL.

The Rangers rank seventh in the NHL with a 2.88 goals-against per game played.

The Blueshirts have allowed two or fewer goals in a game 10 times this season, tied for fourth in the NHL.

The Rangers rank fourth in the NHL with a 54.0 faceoff win percentage.

New York is tied for second in the league with seven wins when leading after the first period and is tied for third in the NHL with nine wins this season when scoring the opening goal of a game.

Rangers defensemen have registered 33 assists this season, the seventh-most in the NHL.

RANGERS AND SEATTLE CONNECTIONS

Rangers forward Oliver Bjorkstrand spent parts of three seasons with the Kraken (2022-23 – 2024-25). Appearing in 224 games with Seattle, he registered 141 points (56G-85A).

Rangers forward Tye Kartye spent the first three seasons of his NHL career with Seattle (2023-24 – 2025-26), tallying 41 points (20G-21A) in 180 games.

Rangers forward Eeli Tolvanen skated in 288 games with the Kraken across parts of four seasons (2022-23 – 2025-26) and recorded 139 points (67G-72A).

Kraken head coach Lane Lambert skated in 18 games for the Rangers during the 1986–87 season and tallied five points (2G-3A).

Kraken forward Kaapo Kakko played in 330 games across parts of six seasons for the Rangers. He notched 61 goals and 70 assists for 131 points.

Kraken defenseman Ryan Lindgren played in 387 games for the Rangers and registered 99 points (12G-87A) across parts of seven seasons. He served as an alternate captain for the Blueshirts from 2023 to March 2025.

TEAM NOTES

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox has tallied 21 points (2G-19A) through his first 17 games of the season. His 19 assists are tied for fourth in the NHL. Among all NHL defensemen, his 21 points rank third. He leads the Rangers in assists, points and multi-point games (6).

On Nov. 5, he became the fastest Rangers defenseman (17 GP) to record 20 points in a season since Brian Leetch (15 GP in 2000-01). Notching his 161st assist on the power play, he surpassed Mark Messier for the sixth-most in Rangers history.

His six multi-point games this season are tied for third in the league among all blueliners and his five multi-assist games are tied for sixth among all NHL skaters. On Nov. 5, he became the seventh Rangers skater in team history with 80 career multi-assist games. Since the 2019-20 season, his 80 multi-assist games and 113 multi-point games both rank third among all NHL defensemen, and his three four-assist games are tied for fourth.

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has recorded at least one point in back-to-back games (3A). He has six points (2G-4A) through his last four games played and has recorded at least one point in 10 of his last 14 games (4G-9A). He ranks third on the Rangers in assists (9) and is tied for third in points (13).

His 163 faceoff wins this season rank eighth in the league. Among all NHL skaters to have taken at least 260 faceoffs this season, Miller ranks fourth with a 57.2 faceoff win percentage. Since the 2024-25 season, his 59.4 faceoff win percentage is tied for fourth among all skaters with at least 1,000 faceoffs taken.

MIKA MAGIC

Mika Zibanejad has recorded 13 points (3G-10A) through his first 17 games of the season. He ranks second on New York with nine assists and is tied for third in points. His four multi-point games this season are tied for second on the team.

Among all NHL skaters to have taken at least 280 faceoffs this season, Zibanejad ranks sixth in the league with a 54.5 faceoff win percentage. His 157 faceoff wins are tied for 10th in the NHL.

Zibanejad ranks sixth in franchise history with 680 points. He sits 11 points away from tying Mark Messier for the fifth-most in team history.

DYL-AN!

Dylan Garand has posted a win in back-to-back games and has helped the Rangers earn points in seven of his 11 starts this season (6-4-1). His six wins this season are tied for ninth in the NHL. On Nov. 3, he posted a single-game season-high of 32 saves.

This season, Garand has allowed two or fewer goals in a game nine times, tied for the second-most games among all NHL goaltenders. His five games allowing one or fewer goals are also tied for the second-most in the league.

POWER PAV

Pavel Dorofeyev has scored a goal in two of his last three games and has tallied a point in seven of his last nine games (4G-3A). His five goals this season are tied for third on the Rangers. He sits three goals away from 100 in his NHL career.

On Nov. 5, he scored his second power play goal of the season and his 35th since the start of the 2024-25 season. Over that span, his 35 power play goals rank third in the NHL.

BLUESHIRT BULLETS

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Tye Kartye are both tied for ninth in the league with two game-winning goals.

Will Cuylle is tied for sixth in the league with 69 hits and since the 2023-24 season, ranks third in the NHL with 921 hits.

Eeli Tolvanen’s three empty-net goals this season are tied for the league lead.

Next Home Game: New York Rangers vs. Montreal Canadiens | Monday, November 16 | 7:30 PM ET

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