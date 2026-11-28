RANGERS NOTES

HARD HITTERS - The Rangers registered 39 hits this evening, establishing a single-game season high. Their 646 hits this season are tied for seventh in the NHL.

Adam Fox extended his assist streak to five-straight games (6A), tied for the second-longest active streak in the NHL. His 26 assists this season are tied for sixth in the NHL.

J.T. Miller notched his 500th career NHL assist, becoming the 31st active NHL player to accomplish the feat. He has recorded seven points (1G-6A) in his last five games and has tallied at least one point in nine of his last 12 games (3G-10A).

Mika Zibanejad scored his fourth power play goal of the season and registered his 71st career game-tying goal, tying Markus Naslund for the fifth-most game-tying goals by a Swedish player in NHL history.