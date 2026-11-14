Rangers at Canucks: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

EARNING POINTS – The Rangers wrapped up their Western Conference road trip with a 3-1-0 record. They have won back-to-back games and have won five of their last six games. Their 12 wins this season are tied for eighth in the NHL and their 25 points are tied for 10th.

PENALTY KILLERS – With a perfect penalty kill against the Canucks, the Blueshirts now lead the league with 14 games with a perfect kill this season. Their 89.1 penalty kill percentage ranks second in the NHL.

POWER PLAYERS – The Rangers have scored a goal on the power play in back-to-back games and in four of their last five games.

ONE OR FEWER – The Blueshirts allowed one or fewer goals in a game for the seventh time this season, tied for the second-most games in the NHL. Their 2.71 goals against per game ranks seventh in the league.

Glenn Gawdin scored his first career NHL goal and then scored his second less than four minutes later. He notched his first career multi-goal game and became the first Rangers skater to have notched both his first career NHL goal and multi-goal game on the same night since J.T. Miller on Feb. 7, 2013 (2-0–2). He is also the first Rangers skater to have recorded his first career NHL goal in the same period he notched his first career multi-goal period since Ryan Callahan on Mar. 17, 2007.

Adam Fox tallied an assist on a go-ahead goal for the 124th time in his career, tying James Patrick for the second-most instances by Rangers defenseman in franchise history. He is tied for fifth in the league with 21 assists this season and among all NHL defensemen, is tied for third with 23 points.

Alexis Lafrenière has recorded a multi-point game in back-to-back games (1G-3A) and in three of his last four games (1G-5A). He leads the Rangers with 10 goals this season and ranks second with 21 points.

Dylan Garand made 27 saves against the Canucks and earned his seventh win of the season, his third win in his last four games. He allowed one or fewer goals for the sixth time this season, the second-most games among all NHL goaltenders. His 2.37 goals against average ranks sixth and his .910 save percentage ranks eighth among all NHL goaltenders with at least 10 games played.

Gabe Perreault scored his seventh goal of the season and his third over his last five games. His seven goals are tied for second on the Rangers.

Mika Zibanejad extended his point streak to five-straight games (2G-5A).