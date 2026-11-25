RANGERS RUNDOWN

The New York Rangers head to Buffalo for an Eastern Conference match up against the Sabres on Wednesday evening (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG 2 - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM).

The Blueshirts have won six of their last eight games, including three of their last four games on the road.

New York’s 13 regulation wins this season are tied for fourth in the NHL.

The Rangers’ 2.74 goals-against per game this season ranks fifth, and their 63 goals allowed are the fifth-fewest in the league.

New York has gone 63-for-70 on the penalty kill this season, leading the league with a 90.0 penalty kill percentage.

The Rangers have the sixth-fewest giveaways in the NHL (343).

The Blueshirts have allowed one or fewer goals in a game eight times this season, tied for the fourth-most games in the NHL, and two or fewer goals in a game 13 times this season, tied for the sixth-most games.

New York has been leading in 590:38 minutes of play this season, ranking fifth in the league.

The Rangers rank seventh in the NHL with a 53.3 faceoff win percentage.

The Blueshirts are tied for third in the league with eight wins when leading after the first period (8-1-0) and rank fifth in the NHL with 11 wins when scoring the opening goal of a game (11-1-0).