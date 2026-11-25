TEAM NOTES
BETWEEN THE PIPES
This season, the Rangers rank fifth in the NHL with a 2.73 goals against average and sixth with a .899 save percentage.
Joonas Korpisalo has earned three-straight wins through his first three starts as a Ranger. He became the first Rangers goaltender since Antti Raanta (2015-16) and the seventh in franchise history to have posted a win in each of his first three games with the team.
Dylan Garand is tied for the fourth-most games among all NHL goaltenders with both 11 games having allowed two or fewer goals and six games having allowed one or fewer goals.
FANTASTIC MR. FOX
Adam Fox has tallied at least one assist in three-straight games, tied for the third-longest active streak among all NHL defensemen, and has recorded a point in six of his last eight games (1G-8A). His 24 assists this season are tied for eighth in the NHL. Among all NHL defensemen, he ranks fourth in assists and his 26 points are tied for third. He leads the Rangers in assists and points, and is tied for the most multi-point games (7) on the team.
On Nov. 22, he recorded an assist on a power play goal, surpassing Chris Kreider for the 11th-most power play points in franchise history (182). He also surpassed Jean Ratelle for the seventh-most power play primary assists in team history (79).
His seven multi-point games this season are tied for fourth in the league among all NHL blueliners, and his six multi-assist games are tied for the league lead. Among all NHL defensemen since the 2019-20 season, both his 81 multi-assist games and 114 multi-point games rank third.
MILLER TIME
J.T. Miller has recorded at least one assist and one point in four-straight games (1G-5A) and has recorded 12 points (3G-9A) through his last 11 games played. His four-game assist streak is tied for the fifth-longest active streak in the NHL. He is tied for second on the Rangers with 14 assists and ranks fourth in points (19).
His 226 faceoff wins this season rank 11th in the league. Among all NHL skaters to have taken at least 350 faceoffs this season, Miller ranks fifth with a 57.5 faceoff win percentage.
MIKA MAGIC
Mika Zibanejad has notched at least one point in seven of his last nine games (3G-6A). He is tied for second on the Rangers with 14 assists this season and ranks third on the team with 20 points. This season, he ranks third on New York with six multi-point games.
On Nov. 22, he scored his 139th career power play goal, surpassing Daniel Sedin for the second-most power play goals among all Swedish players in NHL history.
Zibanejad ranks sixth in franchise history with 687 points. He sits four points away from tying Mark Messier for the fifth-most in team history.