RANGERS NOTES

EARNING POINTS - The Rangers have won four of their last five games played at The Garden. At home this season, their 10 wins and 20 points are both tied for second in the NHL, their 2.23 goals against per game rank third and their 29 goals allowed are the fourth-fewest.

BACK-TO-BACK - New York is 2-0-0 in the second half of back-to-back sets of games this season, one of four teams with a perfect record.

PENALTY KILLERS - The Blueshirts killed off both penalties against the Flames. Their 18 games with a perfect penalty kill this season is tied for the league lead and their 88.2 penalty kill percentage ranks third.

Noah Laba skated in his 100th career NHL game and scored the game-winning goal against Calgary, his first goal of the season.

Joonas Korpisalo earned his ninth career NHL shutout and his first as a Ranger. He has helped New York earn a win in four of his first five games with the Blueshirts and in each of his two starts at The Garden.