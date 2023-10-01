Rangers Trim Training Camp Roster to 27 Players

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has trimmed its Training Camp roster to 27 players as Brett Berard, Dylan Garand, Adam Edstrom, Jake Leschyshyn, Matt Rempe, Matthew Robertson, and Brandon Scanlin have been assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).

The roster breakdown is listed below:

Forwards (15): Nick Bonino, Jonny Brodzinski, Filip Chytil, Will Cuylle, Barclay Goodrow, Kaapo Kakko, Chris Kreider, Alexis Lafreniere, Brennan Othmann, Artemi Panarin, Tyler Pitlick, Vincent Trocheck, Jimmy Vesey, Blake Wheeler, Mika Zibanejad

Defensemen (9): Adam Fox, Erik Gustafsson, Ben Harpur, Mac Hollowell, Zac Jones, Ryan Lindgren, K’Andre Miller, Braden Schneider, Jacob Trouba

Goaltenders (3): Louis Domingue, Jonathan Quick, Igor Shesterkin