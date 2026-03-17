Rangers vs. Kings: Postgame Notes

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By New York Rangers

RANGERS NOTES

PRIDE NIGHT – The Rangers celebrated Pride Night at The Garden on Monday evening.

POWER PLAYERS – New York extended their streak to five-straight games with a power play goal (7 PPG), the second-longest streak in the league. In that span, their seven power play goals are the most in the NHL and their 50.0 power play percentage ranks second.

Adam Fox extended his point streak to five-straight games (1G-5A), the second-longest streak in the league among all blueliners. His 30 assists this season rank third on the Blueshirts.

Vincent Trocheck has scored a goal in back-to-back games and extended his point streak to three-straight games (2G-2A). He has recorded 11 points through his last nine games (2G-9A), the second-most points on New York in that span.

WATCH RECAP:

LAK at NYR | Recap

Next Home Game: New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils | Wednesday, March 18 | 7:00 PM ET

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