Rangers at Devils: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

Vladislav Gavrikov extended his goal streak to three-straight games, the longest of his career, becoming the third Rangers defenseman in the past 10 years to record such a streak. His 12 goals this season are tied with Hy Huller (1951–52) for the fifth most goals in a defenseman’s first season with the Blueshirts.

Will Cuylle scored his 16th goal of the season, extending his point streak to three-straight games (3G-1A). His 16 goals this season rank second on the Blueshirts.

Vincent Trocheck tallied an assist on Will Borgen’s goal and has recorded an assist in each of his last four games played (4A).

Will Borgen scored his fifth goal of the season, notching a career season-high.

Tye Kartye notched his first point as a Ranger with an assist on Gavrikov’s goal.

Next Home Game: New York Rangers vs. Calgary Flames | Tuesday, March 10 | 7:00 PM ET

