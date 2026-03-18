Rangers vs. Devils: Pregame Notes

TEAM NOTES

MIKA MARCH

Mika Zibanejad has recorded at least one point in four of his last five games (2G-5A), with five of those points tallied on the power play. Since Jan. 2, his 15 goals are tied for seventh in the league. He is four games away from playing in his 1,000th career NHL game.

He leads the Rangers this season in goals (27), power play goals (13), points (63) and power play points (28), and ranks second in assists (36) and faceoff wins (465). His 13 power play goals are tied for fifth among all NHL skaters this season, and his 28 power play points are tied for 12th.

Since the 2019-20 season, Zibanejad ranks sixth in goals (44) and seventh in points (96) in the month of March.

Zibanejad holds the franchise record for the most power play goals (121) and became the first active player to lead an Original Six franchise in power play goals. His 241 career power play points rank third in franchise history and his 277 goals rank fifth. His 75 career multi-assist games are tied with James Patrick for the ninth-most in franchise history and his 41 multi-goal games are tied for seventh.

He is the 14th Swedish player in NHL history to reach 800 career points and the third active, joining Erik Karlsson (913) and Victor Hedman (810). His 133 career power play goals rank fourth among all Swedish players in NHL history and his 341 career goals rank seventh.

SHESTY’S SAVES

Igor Shesterkin has helped the Rangers earn a win in four of his last five games and has earned points in 12 of his last 14 decisions (9-2-3). Since returning to the ice on Feb. 26, his five wins are tied for the most among all NHL goaltenders. He has allowed two or fewer goals in 22 games this season, tied for the eighth-most in the league.

Among all goaltenders with 30 or more starts this season, his .913 save percentage is tied for fourth and his 2.50 goals against average ranks seventh.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season and among all goalies with at least 100 games played, Shesterkin is tied for the league lead in save percentage (.916), ranks third in shutouts (20), ranks fourth in wins (158) and is tied for the fifth-lowest goals against average (2.51). In that same time frame, he ranks second among all NHL goaltenders with 77 games allowing one or fewer goals.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has recorded a point in three-straight games (2G-2A) and has tallied at least one point in nine of his last 11 games (3G-11A). This season, he leads the Rangers in faceoff wins (488), ranks second in hits (154), and third in points (47) and assists (33).

This season, Trocheck has gone 3-for-3 in shootout attempts and scored one game-deciding goal. Since 2014–15, his 12 game-deciding goals are tied for the league lead.

Among Rangers skaters in franchise history with 500 or more faceoffs taken, his 57.9 faceoff percentage ranks second. Since 2024–25, Trocheck ranks fourth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.3) among skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, his 1,398 overall faceoff wins rank seventh in the NHL.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox has recorded a point in five-straight games (1G-5A), the second-longest active streak among all NHL blueliners and tied for the seventh-longest in the NHL. He ranks first on the Blueshirts in takeaways (30) and fourth in assists (30). He leads all Rangers defensemen in assists and points (35), and is the third Rangers defenseman in franchise history to collect 20 points in each of his first seven seasons with the team.

Among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history, Fox ranks second in takeaways (378), fourth in assists (336) and points (404), fifth in blocked shots (735) and eighth in goals (68).

Fox is raising money toward the Tackle ALS organization to help the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital develop therapies that repair or reverse damage caused by ALS and ultimately prevent the disease entirely this season. For every goal he scores, he will be donating $1,023 to Tackle ALS and for every assist, he will be donating $523. So far this season, Fox has donated $20,805 (5G-30A) to the cause.

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has tallied at least one point in 10 of his last 15 games (3G-11A). This season, he ranks third on the Rangers in faceoff wins (418), fourth in hits (106), and fifth in points (38). His three overtime goals this season are a career high and are tied for the fifth-most in the NHL.

Among all NHL skaters with at least 500 faceoffs this season, his 60.9 faceoff percentage ranks fourth in the league. Since the start of the 2024–25 season, he ranks third in faceoff percentage (59.3) among all NHL players who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs.

LAFF LIGHTS UP

Alexis Lafreniere was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week on Mar. 16. He has recorded at least two points in three of his last five games (5G-2A) and has notched 11 points (6G-5A) over his last eight games. Since Mar. 2, he is tied for second in the league with six goals.

This season, he ranks second among all current Rangers in goals (19) and power play goals (5), third in points (44) and fourth in assists (25). He leads all current Rangers skaters with five three-point games and his 13 multi-point games rank second. Since 2021-22, his 50 multi-point games and eight three-point games both rank sixth among all Rangers skaters.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle leads the Rangers in hits (233), is tied for third in power play goals (4) and ranks fourth in goals (16). He sits two points shy of 100 points in his career. The Rangers’ record when Cuylle scores a goal is 11-3-0.

His 233 hits this season rank seventh in the league and his 534 hits since 2024-25 rank third. He is one of two players (Beck Malenstyn) in the league this season with 230+ hits and 60+ blocked shots.

VLAD ATTACK

Vladislav Gavrikov has recorded nine points through his last nine games (4G-5A). Since Feb. 28, his four goals are tied for second-most among all NHL defensemen and his nine points are tied for eighth.

His career-high 13 goals this season are the fifth-most by a defenseman in his first season with New York, and are tied for eighth among all NHL blueliners this season. He ranks first on the Rangers with an average time on ice of 23:47 and among Rangers blueliners, ranks first in goals and second in assists (17) and points (30).

GABE GETTING IT DONE

Gabe Perreault has recorded a point in four of his last five games (2G-5A). He recorded a three-game, multipoint streak (2G-4A) between Mar. 9–Mar. 12, and became the second Rangers rookie in over 30 years to have done so since Adam Fox (2019-20, 3 GP).

He has recorded 10 points (4G-6A) over his last eight games. In that span, he leads all NHL rookies in assists and is tied for the lead in points. His five multi-point games this season are tied for ninth among all NHL rookies.