Rangers vs. Flames: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

POWER PLAYERS – The Rangers have scored six power play goals through their last six games. Over that span, their 37.5 power play percentage ranks second in the league and overall this season, their 23.8 power play percentage ranks eighth.

MILESTONE MOMENTS – Mika Zibanejad recorded his 800th career NHL point and Adam Fox recorded his 400th career NHL point, both with assists on the power play goal.

TRIO-RIFFIC – Since Mar. 5, Alexis Lafreniere, Gabe Perreault and Mika Zibanejad have recorded a combined 20 points (Lafreniere: 5G-3A, Perreault: 1G-3A, Zibanejad: 3G-5A).

EARNING POINTS – The Rangers have won back-to-back games and have earned points in six of their last seven games since returning to the ice after the Olympic break (4-1-2).

THREE-GOAL STREAK – The Blueshirts have scored three or more goals in five-straight games, their longest streak of the season. The last time they have scored three or more goals in five consecutive games was Apr. 9-Apr. 17, 2025.

Alexis Lafreniere recorded his second-career hat trick, becoming the third Rangers skater this season with one. He has scored at least one goal in back-to-back games (4G) and has nine points through his last five games (5G-4A). His 18 goals and five power play goals this season both rank second on New York.

Mika Zibanejad recorded his 75th career multi-assist game with New York, tying James Patrick for the ninth most in franchise history. He became the 14th Swedish player in NHL history to reach 800 career points and the third active, joining Erik Karlsson (913) and Victor Hedman (810).

Jonathan Quick recorded his 65th career shutout, passing Henrik Lundqvist for the 17th-most shutouts in NHL history. He became the oldest goaltender in Rangers history to record a shutout since Terry Sawchuk (Feb. 1, 1970).

Adam Fox became the sixth-fastest American defenseman to record 400 points with his assist on Lafreniere’s power play goal. He has recorded an assist in back-to-back games and leads all Rangers defensemen in assists (27) and points (31).

Tye Kartye extended his point streak to three-straight games (1G-3A).