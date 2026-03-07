Rangers at Devils: Pregame Notes | 03.07.26

TEAM NOTES

ROAD RANGERS

On the road this season, the Rangers are 16-14-2 with a 100–96 goal differential.

Since the 2021–22 season, the Rangers rank third in the NHL in road points (240) and road wins (110).

MIKA MARCH

Mika Zibanejad has recorded at least one point in six of his last nine games (4G-4A). Since Jan. 2, his 13 goals are tied for the sixth most in the league. He leads the Rangers this season in goals (25), power play goals (12) and power play points (23), and ranks second in points (56), assists (31) and faceoff wins (421). Among all skaters this season, his 12 power play goals are tied for the sixth most in the NHL.

Since the 2019-20 season, Zibanejad is tied for sixth in goals (42) and is tied for ninth in points (89) during the month of March. On Mar. 5, Zibanejad recorded his third three-point game of the season and his 10th career three-point period, becoming one of seven players in franchise history to have recorded three or more points in a period. He surpassed Walt Tkaczuk (71) for the eighth most multi-point periods with the Rangers (72).

Zibanejad holds the franchise record for the most power play goals (120) and became the first active player to lead an Original Six franchise in power play goals. His 275 goals as a Ranger are the fifth most in franchise history and he sits five goals away from tying Adam Graves for fourth. He ranks fourth in franchise history in power play points (236) and sits one power play point away from tying James Patrick for third.

Among all Swedish players in NHL history, he is tied with Nicklas Lidstrom for the fourth most career power play goals (132). He sits three power play goals away from tying Daniel Alfredsson for third. His 339 career goals are ranked seventh among all Swedish players in NHL history.

This season, he has scored the first goal in a game eight times, tied for the most in the NHL. His 59 career game-opening goals as a Ranger are tied with Chris Kreider for the second most in franchise history, and his 38 game-winning goals rank seventh. Zibanejad has recorded two hat tricks this season and nine as a Ranger. His nine hat tricks are tied for the most in franchise history, and he is one of 10 players in the league this season with two or more.

SHESTY’S SAVES

Igor Shesterkin returned to the ice on Feb. 26 after missing 13 games due to an injury, and has helped the Rangers earn a point in four-straight games (2-0-2). New York has earned points in 13 of his last 16 decisions (9-3-4). He has allowed two or fewer goals in 20 games this season, tied for the ninth most in the league. His nine games allowing one or fewer goals are tied for 11th among NHL goaltenders this season.

Among all goaltenders this season with 15 or more starts on the road, his 2.19 goals against average and .923 save percentage both rank second. Overall this season, his 2.50 goals against average ranks fifth and his .912 save percentage is tied for fifth among goaltenders with 30 or more starts.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season and among all goalies with at least 100 games played, Shesterkin is tied for the league lead in save percentage (.916), ranks third in shutouts (20), tied for fourth in wins (155) and is tied for the fifth lowest goals against average (2.51). In that same time frame, he ranks second among all NHL goaltenders with 77 games allowing one or fewer goals.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox returned to the ice on Feb. 26 after missing 13 games due to injury. He ranks second on the Blueshirts in takeaways (23) and fourth in assists (25). He leads Rangers defensemen in assists and points (29), and sits two points away from reaching 400 in his career. He is the third Rangers defenseman in franchise history to collect 20 points in each of his first seven seasons with the team.

Among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history, Fox has the second most takeaways (371), fourth most assists (331) and points (398), fifth most blocked shots (728) and eighth most goals (67). He sits three goals away from tying Dave Maloney (70) for the seventh most goals in Rangers history.

This season, he ranks third on the Rangers in multi-point games (10) and is tied for 12th among NHL blueliners. Among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history, his 100 career multi-point games rank fourth. Since 2024-25, he is tied for seventh in three-point games (6) and ranks eighth in multi-point games (27) among NHL defensemen.

Fox is raising money toward the Tackle ALS organization to help the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital develop therapies that repair or reverse damage caused by ALS and ultimately prevent the disease entirely this season. For every goal he scores, he will be donating $1,023 to Tackle ALS and for every assist, he will be donating $523. So far this season, Fox has donated $17,167 (4G-25A) to the cause.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has recorded an assist in his last three games and has tallied at least one point in eight of his last 12 games (1G-11A). This season, he leads the Rangers in faceoff wins (439), ranks second in hits (139), third in points (39) and assists (27), and ranks sixth in goals (12).

This season, Trocheck has gone 3-for-3 in shootout attempts and scored one game-deciding goal. Since 2014-15, his 12 career game-deciding goals are tied for the league lead.

Among all Rangers skaters in franchise history who have taken 500 or more faceoffs, his 58.0 faceoff percentage ranks second. Since 2024–25, Trocheck ranks fourth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.6) among skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, his 1,349 overall faceoff wins rank sixth in the NHL.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle has recorded a point in four of his last six games (3G-2A). He leads the Rangers in hits (213), is tied for second in power play goals (4) and ranks third in goals (15). On Mar. 5, he notched his second multi-goal game of the season and the third of his career. The Rangers’ record when Cuylle scores a goal is 11-2-0.

His 213 hits this season are tied for sixth in the league and his 513 hits since 2024-25 rank third. He is the only player in the league this season with 30+ points and 200+ hits, and is one of two players (Beck Malenstyn) with 200+ hits and 50+ blocked shots.

VLAD ATTACK

Vladislav Gavrikov extended his point streak to three-straight games (2G-1A) and has notched at least one point in six of his last eight games (3G-4A). Since Jan. 28, his three goals are tied for seventh among all NHL defenseman.

He has notched a career-high 11 goals this season, leading all New York defensemen, and three power play goals. Since Nov. 1, he is tied for the eighth most goals in the league among all NHL defensemen, and his three goals are tied for 10th. He ranks first on the Rangers with an average time on ice of 24:04 and ranks second among Rangers blueliners in assists (13) and points (23).

On Mar. 5, he tied Nick Holden for the sixth most goals by a defenseman in their first season with New York. He is one of three Rangers defensemen to have scored 11 or more goals in a single season in the past 10 years.