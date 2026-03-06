Rangers Acquire Aidan Thompson in Exchange for Derrick Pouliot

NYR2526 - Social Template - TradeNYR2526 - Social Template - Trade 16x9
By New York Rangers

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has acquired forward Aidan Thompson from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Derrick Pouliot.

Thompson, 24, has notched 15 points (6G-9A) through 40 games in his first full season with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL).

The 5-11, 180-pound forward spent three seasons with the University of Denver, recording 117 points (42G-75A) in 120 games, where he was a member of the 2024 National Championship team. In his final season with the Pioneers (2024-25), he ranked second among all NCAA skaters in points (55) and tied for third in assists (34), while ranking second on Denver in goals (21) as he served as an alternate captain. 

Prior to playing collegiately, the Fort Collins, Colorado native played in 109 games across two seasons for the Lincoln Stars of the USHL. During the 2021-22 season, Thompson ranked third among all USHL skaters in assists (58) and fourth in points (82).

Thompson was originally selected by the Blackhawks in the third round, 90th overall, of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Related Content

Rangers Acquire Third-Round and Sixth-Round Draft Picks in Exchange for Sam Carrick

Rangers Claim Tye Kartye Off Waivers

Rangers Acquire Liam Greentree, a Conditional Third-Round Pick in 2026 and Conditional Fourth-Round Pick in 2028 in Exchange For Artemi Panarin

News Feed

Rangers Acquire Third-Round and Sixth-Round Draft Picks in Exchange for Sam Carrick

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Penguins: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Penguins: Pregame Notes

Rangers Claim Tye Kartye Off Waivers

Rangers vs. Flyers: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Flyers: Pregame Notes

Don Maloney – Playing the Right Way

Rangers vs. Hurricanes: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Hurricanes: Pregame Notes

Rangers Acquire Liam Greentree, a Conditional Third-Round Pick in 2026 and Conditional Fourth-Round Pick in 2028 in Exchange For Artemi Panarin

Rangers at Penguins: Postgame Notes

Rangers Claim Vincent Iorio off Waivers

Mike Richter – Saving The Day

Rangers at Penguins: Pregame Notes