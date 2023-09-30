Rangers Assign Six Players to Hartford

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has assigned the following players to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL): Alex Belzile, Anton Blidh, Turner Elson, Connor Mackey, Riley Nash, and Adam Sykora.

The Rangers have 34 players remaining in Training Camp. The roster breakdown is listed below:

Forwards (19): Brett Berard, Nick Bonino, Jonny Brodzinski, Filip Chytil, Will Cuylle, Adam Edstrom, Barclay Goodrow, Kaapo Kakko, Chris Kreider, Alexis Lafreniere, Jake Leschyshyn, Brennan Othmann, Artemi Panarin, Tyler Pitlick, Matt Rempe, Vincent Trocheck, Jimmy Vesey, Blake Wheeler, Mika Zibanejad

Defensemen (11): Adam Fox, Erik Gustafsson, Ben Harpur, Mac Hollowell, Zac Jones, Ryan Lindgren, K’Andre Miller, Matthew Robertson, Brandon Scanlin, Braden Schneider, Jacob Trouba

Goaltenders (4): Louis Domingue, Dylan Garand, Jonathan Quick, Igor Shesterkin