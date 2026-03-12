Rangers at Jets: Pregame Notes

TEAM NOTES

ROAD RANGERS

Since the 2021–22 season, the Rangers rank third in the NHL in road points (242) and road wins (111). In that span, their 24.9 power play percentage ranks third in the league and their 80.5 penalty kill percentage ranks fifth.

MIKA MARCH

Mika Zibanejad notched his 800th career NHL point on Mar. 10 and has recorded at least one point in eight of his last 12 games (6G-7A). Since Jan. 2, his 15 goals are tied for the third-most in the league. He leads the Rangers this season in goals (27), power play goals (13), points (61) and power play points (26), and ranks second in assists (34) and faceoff wins (442). Among all skaters this season, his 13 power play goals are tied for the fifth-most in the NHL.

Zibanejad holds the franchise record for the most power play goals (121) and became the first active player to lead an Original Six franchise in power play goals. His 239 career power play points rank third in franchise history and his 277 goals as a Ranger rank fifth. He sits three goals away from tying Adam Graves for fourth.

Since the 2019-20 season, Zibanejad ranks sixth in goals (44) and points (94) during the month of March. On Mar. 10, he recorded his 75th career multi-assist game with New York, tying James Patrick for the ninth-most in franchise history. His 41 multi-goal games with the Rangers are tied for the seventh most in franchise history.

On Mar. 10, Zibanejad became the 14th Swedish player in NHL history to reach 800 career points, and the third active, joining Erik Karlsson (913) and Victor Hedman (810). His 133 career power play goals rank fourth among all Swedish players in NHL history, sitting two power play goals away from tying Daniel Alfredsson (135) for third, and his 341 career goals rank seventh.

This season, he has scored the first goal in a game eight times, tied for the most in the NHL. His 59 career game-opening goals as a Ranger are tied with Chris Kreider for the second most in franchise history, and his 38 game-winning goals rank seventh. Zibanejad has recorded two hat tricks this season and nine as a Ranger. His nine hat tricks are tied for the most in franchise history.

SHESTY’S SAVES

Igor Shesterkin has helped the Rangers earn a point in each of his last five games (3-0-2). He has allowed two or fewer goals in 21 games this season, the ninth-most in the league. His nine games allowing one or fewer goals are tied for 13th among NHL goaltenders this season.

Among all goaltenders this season with 20 or more starts on the road, his 2.18 goals against average and .924 save percentage both rank second. Overall this season, his .913 save percentage is tied for third and his 2.49 goals against average ranks sixth among goaltenders with 30 or more starts.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season and among all goalies with at least 100 games played, Shesterkin is tied for the league lead in save percentage (.916), ranks third in shutouts (20), ranks fourth in wins (156) and is tied for the fifth-lowest goals against average (2.51). In that same time-frame, he ranks second among all NHL goaltenders with 77 games allowing one or fewer goals.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has recorded an assist in five of his last six games (7A) and has tallied at least one point in 10 of his last 15 games (1G-15A). This season, he leads the Rangers in faceoff wins (469), ranks second in hits (145), and third in points (43) and assists (31).

This season, Trocheck has gone 3-for-3 in shootout attempts and scored one game-deciding goal. Since 2014-15, his 12 career game-deciding goals are tied for the league lead.

Among all Rangers skaters in franchise history who have taken 500 or more faceoffs, his 58.0 faceoff percentage ranks second. Since 2024–25, Trocheck ranks fourth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.6) among skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, his 1,379 overall faceoff wins rank sixth in the NHL.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox recorded his 400th career NHL point on Mar. 10 and leads all Rangers defensemen in assists (27) and points (31). He is tied for the lead on the Blueshirts in takeaways (27), ranks fourth in assists (27) and is the third Rangers defenseman in franchise history to collect 20 points in each of his first seven seasons with the team.

Among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history, Fox has the second-most takeaways (375), fourth-most assists (333) and points (400), fifth-most blocked shots (731) and eighth-most goals (67). He sits three goals away from tying Dave Maloney (70) for the seventh-most goals in Rangers history.

This season, he ranks fourth on the Rangers in multi-point games (10). Among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history, his 100 career multi-point games rank fourth. Since the 2024-25 season, he is tied for ninth in three-point games (6) and ranks eighth in multi-point games (27) among NHL defensemen.

Fox is raising money toward the Tackle ALS organization to help the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital develop therapies that repair or reverse damage caused by ALS and ultimately prevent the disease entirely this season. For every goal he scores, he will be donating $1,023 to Tackle ALS and for every assist, he will be donating $523. So far this season, Fox has donated $18,213 (4G-27A) to the cause.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle has recorded a point in six of his last nine games (4G-2A). In that span, his four goals are tied for the second-most among Rangers skaters. This season, he leads the Rangers in hits (223), is tied for third in power play goals (4) and ranks fourth in goals (16). The Rangers’ record when Cuylle scores a goal is 11-3-0.

His 223 hits this season rank seventh in the league and his 524 hits since 2024-25 rank third. He is the only player in the league this season with 30+ points and 200+ hits, and is one of two players (Beck Malenstyn) with 200+ hits and 50+ blocked shots.

LAFF LIGHTS UP

Alexis Lafreniere has recorded at least two points in back-to-back games (4G-1A). Through his last five games, he has recorded three multi-point games, two three-point games and nine points (5G-4A). This season, he ranks second on the Rangers in goals (18) and power play goals (5), third in points (42) and tied for fourth in assists (24).

On Mar. 10, he notched his second-career hat trick and became the third Rangers skater this season to record one. He leads all current Rangers skaters with five three-point games this season and his 12 multi-point games rank second, Since the 2021-22 season, his 49 multi-point games and eight three-point games both rank sixth among all Rangers skaters.

VLAD ATTACK

Vladislav Gavrikov has recorded a point in five of his last six games (3G-3A). He recorded the longest point-streak by a Rangers defenseman since 2023-24 between Feb. 28–Mar. 9 (5 GP) and the longest such streak of his career. His 12 goals this season are tied for ninth among all NHL blueliners.

He is tied with Hy Buller (1951-52) for the fifth-most goals (12) scored by a defenseman in his first season with New York and is one of three Rangers defensemen to have scored 12 or more goals in a single season in the past 10 years. He ranks first on the Rangers with an average time on ice of 23:56 and among Rangers blueliners, ranks first in goals and second in assists (15) and points (27).