Rangers at Wild: Pregame Notes

TEAM NOTES

MIKA MARCH

Mika Zibanejad has recorded at least one point in three-straight games (2G-4A) and notched his 800th career NHL point on Mar. 10. Since Jan. 2, his 15 goals are tied for fourth in the league. He leads the Rangers this season in goals (27), power play goals (13), points (62) and power play points (27), and ranks second in assists (35) and faceoff wins (450). Among all skaters this season, his 13 power play goals are tied for the fifth-most in the NHL.

Since the 2019-20 season, Zibanejad ranks sixth in goals (44) and is tied for sixth in points (95) in the month of March.

Zibanejad holds the franchise record for the most power play goals (121) and became the first active player to lead an Original Six franchise in power play goals. His 240 career power play points rank third in franchise history and his 277 goals rank fifth. His 75 career multi-assist games are tied with James Patrick for the ninth-most in franchise history and his 41 multi-goal games are tied for seventh.

He became the 14th Swedish player in NHL history to reach 800 career points, and the third active, joining Erik Karlsson (913) and Victor Hedman (810). His 133 career power play goals rank fourth among all Swedish players in NHL history, two power play goals shy of tying Daniel Alfredsson (135) for third, and his 341 career goals rank seventh.

SHESTY’S SAVES

Igor Shesterkin has helped the Rangers earn a win in three-straight games and a point in each of his last six games (4-0-2). He has allowed two or fewer goals in 21 games this season, tied for the ninth most in the league, and his 14 road wins are tied for second.

Among all goaltenders this season with 20 or more starts on the road, his 2.22 goals against average and .923 save percentage both rank second. Overall this season, his .912 save percentage ranks fifth and his 2.50 goals against average is tied for sixth among goaltenders with 30 or more starts.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season and among all goalies with at least 100 games played, Shesterkin is tied for the league lead in save percentage (.916), ranks third in shutouts (20), ranks fourth in wins (157) and is tied for the fifth-lowest goals against average (2.51). In that same time frame, he ranks second among all NHL goaltenders with 77 games allowing one or fewer goals.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has recorded at least one assist in six of his last seven games (9A). In that time span, his nine assists rank fifth in the NHL. This season, he leads the Rangers in faceoff wins (476), ranks second in hits (149), and third in points (45) and assists (33).

This season, Trocheck has gone 3-for-3 in shootout attempts and scored one game-deciding goal. Since 2014-15, his 12 career game-deciding goals are tied for the league lead.

Among all Rangers skaters in franchise history with 500 or more faceoffs taken, his 57.9 faceoff percentage ranks second. Since 2024–25, Trocheck ranks fourth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.4) among skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, his 1,386 overall faceoff wins rank sixth in the NHL.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox has recorded a point in three-straight games (1G-2A) and notched his 400th career NHL point on Mar. 10. He is tied for the lead on the Blueshirts in takeaways (28) and ranks fourth in assists (27). He leads all Rangers defensemen in assists (27) and points (31), and is the third Rangers defenseman in franchise history to collect 20 points in each of his first seven seasons with the team.

On Mar. 12, he scored the first goal of the game on the power play, becoming the second Rangers defenseman in franchise history to score a power-play goal within the first 70 seconds of a game. He was the first to do so since Sergei Zubov (1993-94).

Among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history, Fox ranks second in takeaways (376), fourth in assists (333) and points (401), fifth in blocked shots (735) and eighth in goals (68). He sits two goals away from tying Dave Maloney (70) for the seventh-most goals in Rangers history.

This season, he ranks fourth on the Rangers in multi-point games (10). Among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history, his 100 career multi-point games rank fourth. Since the 2024-25 season, he is tied for ninth in three-point games (6) and ranks eighth in multi-point games (27) among NHL defensemen.

Fox is raising money toward the Tackle ALS organization to help the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital develop therapies that repair or reverse damage caused by ALS and ultimately prevent the disease entirely this season. For every goal he scores, he will be donating $1,023 to Tackle ALS and for every assist, he will be donating $523. So far this season, Fox has donated $19,236 (5G-27A) to the cause.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle leads the Rangers in hits (225), is tied for third in power play goals (4) and ranks fourth in goals (16). The Rangers’ record when Cuylle scores a goal is 11-3-0.

His 225 hits this season rank seventh in the league and his 526 hits since 2024-25 are tied for third. He is one of two players (Vasily Podkolzin) in the league this season with 30+ points and 200+ hits, and is one of two players (Beck Malenstyn) with 200+ hits and 50+ blocked shots.

LAFF LIGHTS UP

Alexis Lafreniere has scored at least one goal in three-straight games (5G) and has recorded three-straight multi-point games (5G-2A), both tied for the longest active streak in the NHL. He has notched 10 points (6G-4A) over his last five games, the most he has totaled over a five-game span in his career. This season, he ranks second among all current Rangers in goals (19) and power play goals (5), third in points (44) and fourth in assists (25).

On Mar. 10, he notched his second-career hat trick and became the third Rangers skater this season to record one. This season, he leads all current Rangers skaters with five three-point games and his 13 multi-point games rank second. Since the 2021-22 season, his 50 multi-point games and eight three-point games both rank sixth among all Rangers skaters.

VLAD ATTACK

Vladislav Gavrikov skated in his 500th career NHL game on Mar. 12 and has recorded a point in five of his last seven games (3G-3A). His 12 goals this season are a career high and are tied for ninth among all NHL blueliners. He recorded the longest point-streak by a Rangers defenseman since 2023-24 between Feb. 28–Mar. 9 (5 GP) and the longest such streak of his career.

He is tied with Hy Buller (1951-52) for the fifth-most goals (12) scored by a defenseman in his first season with New York and is one of three Rangers defensemen to have scored 12 or more goals in a single season in the past 10 years. He ranks first on the Rangers with an average time on ice of 23:52 and among Rangers blueliners, ranks first in goals and second in assists (15) and points (27).

GABE GETTING IT DONE

Gabe Perreault has tallied a multi-point game in three-straight contests (2G-4A) and became the second Rangers rookie in over 30 years with such a streak (Adam Fox in 2019-20, 3 GP). He is tied for the longest active multi-point game streak in the league and his three-game point streak is tied for fourth among all NHL rookies.

He has recorded nine points (4G-5A) over his last six games, tied for eighth among all NHL skaters. Among all NHL rookies during that span, his five assists lead the league and his nine points are tied for first. His five multi-point games this season are tied for eighth among all NHL rookies.