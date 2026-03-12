Rangers Agree to Terms with Brody Lamb

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Brody Lamb on a two-year, entry-level contract.

Lamb, 22, recorded 14 goals and 16 assists for 30 points in 35 games as a captain for the University of Minnesota this season. Among all Minnesota skaters, he ranked second in goals, tied for second in points and ranked third in assists. His 30 points and 16 assists were both career-highs.

In four seasons with Minnesota, the 6-1, 179-pound forward collected 91 points (47G-44A) in 152 games. Last season, he led the Gophers with eight power play goals and ranked third in goals (17). He was named Big Ten Conference Second Star of the Week twice in 2024-25 and once in 2023-24. During the 2023-24 season, he tied for second on Minnesota with four game-winning goals.

Prior to playing collegiately, the Rochester, Minnesota skated in 72 games across two seasons for the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL. He recorded 41 points (19G-22A) in 62 games during the 2021-22 season and tied for third in goals among all Gamblers skaters. He also appeared in 10 games at the end of the 2020-21 season with the Gamblers and tallied two assists.

Lamb was originally selected by the Blueshirts in the fourth round, 104th overall, of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.