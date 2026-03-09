Rangers at Flyers: Pregame Notes

TEAM NOTES

ROAD RANGERS

Since the 2021–22 season, the Rangers rank third in the NHL in road points (240) and road wins (110). In that span, their 24.5 power play percentage ranks third in the league and their 80.6 penalty kill percentage ranks fifth.

MIKA MARCH

Mika Zibanejad has recorded at least one point in six of his last 10 games (4G-4A). Since Jan. 2, his 13 goals are tied for the 10th most in the league. He leads the Rangers this season in goals (25), power play goals (12) and power play points (23), and ranks second in points (56), assists (31) and faceoff wins (428). Among all skaters this season, his 12 power play goals are tied for the sixth most in the NHL.

Since the 2019-20 season, Zibanejad ranks seventh in goals (42) and is tied for 10th in points (89) during the month of March. On Mar. 5, Zibanejad recorded his third three-point game of the season and his 10th career three-point period, becoming one of seven players in franchise history to have recorded three or more points in a period. His 72 career multi-point periods as a Ranger rank eighth in franchise history.

Zibanejad holds the franchise record for the most power play goals (120) and became the first active player to lead an Original Six franchise in power play goals. His 275 goals as a Ranger are the fifth most in franchise history and he sits five goals away from tying Adam Graves for fourth. He ranks fourth in franchise history in power play points (236) and sits one power play point away from tying James Patrick for third.

Among all Swedish players in NHL history, he is tied with Nicklas Lidstrom for the fourth most career power play goals (132). He sits three power play goals away from tying Daniel Alfredsson for third. His 339 career goals rank seventh among all Swedish players in NHL history.

This season, he has scored the first goal in a game eight times, tied for the most in the NHL. His 59 career game-opening goals as a Ranger are tied with Chris Kreider for the second most in franchise history, and his 38 game-winning goals rank seventh. Zibanejad has recorded two hat tricks this season and nine as a Ranger. His nine hat tricks are tied for the most in franchise history, and he is one of 11 players in the league this season with two or more.

SHESTY’S SAVES

Igor Shesterkin has helped the Rangers earn a point in each of his last four games (2-0-2). New York has earned points in 13 of his last 16 decisions (9-3-4). He has allowed two or fewer goals in 20 games this season, tied for the ninth most in the league. His nine games allowing one or fewer goals are tied for 12th among NHL goaltenders this season.

Among all goaltenders this season with 15 or more starts on the road, his 2.19 goals against average and .923 save percentage both rank second. Overall this season, his .912 save percentage is tied for fifth and his 2.50 goals against average is tied for sixth among goaltenders with 30 or more starts.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season and among all goalies with at least 100 games played, Shesterkin is tied for the league lead in save percentage (.916), ranks third in shutouts (20), tied for fourth in wins (155) and is tied for the fifth lowest goals against average (2.51). In that same time frame, he ranks second among all NHL goaltenders with 77 games allowing one or fewer goals.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox ranks second on the Blueshirts in takeaways (23) and fourth in assists (25). He leads Rangers defensemen in assists and points (29), and sits two points away from reaching 400 in his career. He is the third Rangers defenseman in franchise history to collect 20 points in each of his first seven seasons with the team.

Among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history, Fox has the second most takeaways (371), fourth most assists (331) and points (398), fifth most blocked shots (729) and eighth most goals (67). He sits three goals away from tying Dave Maloney (70) for the seventh most goals in Rangers history.

This season, he ranks third on the Rangers in multi-point games (10). Among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history, his 100 career multi-point games rank fourth. Since the 2024-25 season, he is tied for ninth in three-point games (6) and ranks eighth in multi-point games (27) among NHL defensemen.

Fox is raising money toward the Tackle ALS organization to help the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital develop therapies that repair or reverse damage caused by ALS and ultimately prevent the disease entirely this season. For every goal he scores, he will be donating $1,023 to Tackle ALS and for every assist, he will be donating $523. So far this season, Fox has donated $17,167 (4G-25A) to the cause.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has recorded an assist in each of his last four games (4A) and has tallied at least one point in nine of his last 13 games (1G-12A). This season, he leads the Rangers in faceoff wins (452), ranks second in hits (140), and third in points (40) and assists (28).

This season, Trocheck has gone 3-for-3 in shootout attempts and scored one game-deciding goal. Since 2014-15, his 12 career game-deciding goals are tied for the league lead.

Among all Rangers skaters in franchise history who have taken 500 or more faceoffs, his 58.0 faceoff percentage ranks second. Since 2024–25, Trocheck ranks fourth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.6) among skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, his 1,362 overall faceoff wins rank sixth in the NHL.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle has recorded a point in three-straight games (3G-1A) and in five of his last seven games (4G-2A). In that span, his four goals are tied for the lead among Rangers skaters.

This season, he leads the Rangers in hits (216), is tied for second in power play goals (4) and ranks third in goals (16). The Rangers’ record when Cuylle scores a goal is 11-3-0.

His 216 hits this season rank seventh in the league and his 517 hits since 2024-25 rank third. He is the only player in the league this season with 30+ points and 200+ hits, and is one of two players (Beck Malenstyn) with 200+ hits and 50+ blocked shots.

VLAD ATTACK

Vladislav Gavrikov has scored a goal in three-straight games, the longest such streak of his career, and his four-game point streak is tied for the longest of his career. On Mar. 8, he became the third Rangers defenseman in the past 10 years to record such a streak. He has notched at least one point in six of his last eight games (3G-4A) and his 12 goals this season are tied for ninth among all NHL blueliners.

He is tied with Hy Buller (1951-52) for the fifth most goals (12) scored by a defenseman in his first season with New York and is one of three Rangers defensemen to have scored 12 or more goals in a single season in the past 10 years.

He ranks first on the Rangers with an average time on ice of 24:01 and among Rangers blueliners, ranks first in goals and second in assists (13) and points (25).